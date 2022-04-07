Find, sell your home with John Cabral

When it comes to experience, not many can say they have over 50 years of it. But when what you do is in your blood, it defines who you are. Such is the case for JOHN CABRAL. He still wakes up every day excited to go to work in the business he loves.

Early on he developed a love of real estate and a love of Arabian horses. His passion for Arabian horses led him to owning, breeding and showing his favorite equine.

From his early start in the real estate business in Los Angeles and Orange counties, John is now celebrating his 33rd year selling real estate in the San Diego Area — 33 years of being one of the Top agents/brokers in San Diego County!

John just moved into a new location in the Covenant Rancho Santa Fe, across from The Inn, between Bank of America and Merrill Lynch. Stop by and visit! Another location is opening soon across from Morgan Run at 5535 Cancha De Golf, Suite 102 in Rancho Santa Fe. Solid longevity speaks to the respect he is awarded year after year by his clients.

A family man, he and his wife, Charlotte, and two daughters call Santaluz home, having lived there since its beginning in 2003. John saw the bright future of the Santaluz development and has become its No. 1 listing and selling agent.

Seeing a need to put builder, developer, buyer and lender together, John developed the “1-2-3 Build to Suit One Time Close Program” and established relationships with the heads of U.S. Bank to simplify the financial aspect of the building process.

This process has become a successful endeavor as his years of expertise and in-depth market knowledge have helped him earn the title “Deal Dun” for putting together real estate transactions for buyers and sellers.

Not only well established as the No. 1 agent in Santaluz, John consistently ranks in the Top agent/brokers in the Rancho Santa Fe and San Diego County areas.

As many have said, “Call John, you will be glad you did!”

