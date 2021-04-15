Feeding San Diego adds CSUSM as new stop on ‘Together’ tour

Large-scale distribution open to anyone in need of food assistance and can serve up to 1,400 households

SAN DIEGO — To address the increased need for food assistance in San Diego County, Feeding San Diego’s Together Tour is adding San Marcos on Saturday, April 17.

This series of large-scale distributions has been making its way across San Diego County to serve those facing hunger and has provided food to over 33,000 people since the tour launched in February.

The distribution will be held at California State University San Marcos (CSUSM) on the third Saturday of every month through July. Feeding San Diego continues to address the increased need for food assistance caused by the pandemic and introduced ongoing large-scale food distributions to serve the elevated number of San Diegans in crisis.

The tour has already stopped in at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre, Legoland and Pechanga Arena. These distributions are in addition to the hundreds of regular distributions held each month with partners around the county.

This weekend’s stop, held from 9-11 AM, is the first in inland North County, with a large-scale setup in a parking lot at California State University San Marcos.

This distribution is contactless, and attendees will drive through to receive approximately 50 pounds of food, including dry goods, produce and a frozen meat protein. Those in need can easily register here.

“On average, we’ve been serving almost 3,000 people per large-scale distribution since we started holding them earlier this year,” said Dan Shea, CEO of Feeding San Diego. “That number demonstrates the overall elevated numbers of San Diegans facing hunger. We are committed to maintaining this style of distribution to serve as many as possible on a weekly basis.”

What: Drive-through distribution where volunteers place food directly in the trunk, always keeping six feet of distance. All attendees are asked to wear a mask. Attendees are asked to register via the link here.

When: Saturday, April 17 from 9-11 AM

Where: California State University San Marcos (333 South Twin Oaks Valley Road San Marcos, CA 92096)

Interview Opportunities: Feeding San Diego team members are available for interviews, as are potential food recipients. Please contact Allison Glader at (858) 229-1613 to arrange an interview day-of.

ABOUT FEEDING SAN DIEGO