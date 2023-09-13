Feeding San Diego helps those impacted by inflation

San Diegans impacted by inflation are turning to hunger-relief non-profits like Feeding San Diego. San Diego has the third highest consumer prices in the US, and everyday San Diegans are feeling the impact across all areas of their lives.

Increasingly, people are turning to food pantries and meal programs to have access to nutritious food as they are facing impossible choices between buying food for the family or paying the utility bills, purchasing medicine, or putting gas in the car.

As we approach Hunger Action Day on Friday, September 15, the non-profit is urging the community to get involved by donating time and volunteering, donating funds, or helping to spread the word of Feeding San Diego’s mission.

Feeding San Diego is a partner food bank of Feeding America, the nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization. According to Feeding America, nearly 300,000 people in San Diego County are experiencing food insecurity. This includes nearly 80,000 children.

Food insecurity is defined as a lack of consistent access to enough food for every person in a household to live an active, healthy life. Inflation is only making things harder for people facing hunger, as they struggle to afford even the basic necessities.

Hunger-relief organization Feeding San Diego has an interconnected network of partners that help get food out via distributions throughout San Diego County in high need areas. Last year, the non-profit distributed a staggering 35.4 million meals to people facing hunger, including single moms like Carla, who attends a food distribution at her children’s school in City Heights.

“Everything keeps getting pricier and pricier, and we have to pick either we buy this or we buy that because we can’t get both items. So, it has helped out a lot, especially with the fruit because the kids love the fruit. I’ve been coming to this pantry for about a year. The challenges I’ve faced are less food, I have to cook with less items. But as long as they’re being fed, you know, what else could matter?” she says.

Those who want to support moms like Carla and people facing hunger in San Diego Counnty can take advantage of a match when they give this month. Innovative Industrial Properties is matching donors’ first three monthly gifts, up to $10,000. Learn more at feedingsandiego.org.