Family, friends seek answers in fatal Encinitas hit-and-run

ENCINITAS — Family and friends of a Canyon Crest Academy graduate killed in a hit-and-run gathered on April 15 in Encinitas to make a public plea for more information in the unsolved case.

Members of the rally handed out flyers and waved handmade signs hoping to catch the attention of passing vehicles and pedestrians regarding the death of David D’Lima, 23, who was struck and killed by a vehicle at the intersection of Encinitas Boulevard and Coast Highway 101 in the early morning hours of New Year’s Day.

According to law enforcement, D’Lima and a friend were crossing Encinitas Boulevard inside the crosswalk when a vehicle sped through a red light, fatally striking D’Lima and leaving his friend with minor injuries.

The vehicle, described by law enforcement as a black or dark color Chrysler or Dodge minivan with damage to the front driver’s side, fled the scene heading towards B Street. The vehicle’s broken driver’s side mirror was left at the scene.

After almost five months of searching, no arrests have been made in the fatal hit-and-run.

In 2017, D’Lima graduated from Canyon Crest Academy, where he played on the varsity basketball team. After graduation, D’Lima earned a bachelor’s degree in environmental science at UC Santa Barbara.

According to friends and family, D’Lima had big dreams for his future and wanted to make the world a better place. Megan Callihan, a close friend of D’Lima’s since high school, remembers how he made everyone feel included and would take time to show up for everyone.

“My fondest memory of David is that he always knew who I was ever since I met him at 14-years-old. He always knew who I was, and he always stuck by my side even when people would exclude me,” Callihan said. “(David) always chose to be my friend, which is huge for a young kid. He just always showed up for me, which meant a lot, and it’s why he has always been so important to me.”

Another friend of D’Lima, who chose not to provide her name, said she hopes the driver will come forward after seeing the community rally together for more information.

“I did want to stress that friends are praying for the D’Lima family to find peace, but we are also praying for the person who hit David,” the woman said. “This is a secret that can eat away at him/her for a long time. We pray they get an attorney and come forward so they can start healing too.”

D’Lima’s family also released a statement to the media pleading for any information leading to an arrest.

“We are devastated by the loss of our son,” the statement reads. “David was the light of our world and loved by everyone who knew him. He was kind and loving, smart and funny. He had hopes and dreams that were tragically cut short by a senseless, avoidable crime. The D’Lima family is not out for vengeance. Nothing will bring our son back, but we, as a community, can make a stand to ensure Driving Under the Influence and Hit-and-Run crimes will not be tolerated. An innocent life was taken, and someone knows something. Please call in any possible tips. Send a message to keep our communities safe.”

The suspect’s vehicle is thought to be a black or dark color Chrysler or Dodge minivan with a broken left rear-view mirror, parts of which were recovered from the scene. Crimestoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest in the case.

Anyone with information about the fatal hit-and-run is being asked to contact the North Coastal Sheriff’s Station at (760) 966-3500, San Diego County Sheriff’s Department at (858) 565-5200, or Crimestoppers at (888) 580-8477.

