New Encinitas postmaster named

ENCINITAS – Carolina Medina was recently named the postmaster of the Encinitas Post Office. She replaces former Encinitas Postmaster Andre Sauls, who retired.

As Encinitas postmaster, Medina supervises 82 employees and oversees retail services at the Encinitas Post Office and the daily distribution of mail on 40 delivery routes in Cardiff, Encinitas and Leucadia and to more than 4,500 PO Boxes at her facility.

Medina is a 20-year postal employee who began her career as a mail carrier in San Diego and most recently served as a supervisor at the Bostonia Post Office.

“I’m excited and honored to have been selected as Encinitas postmaster,” said Medina. “I’m very grateful for this opportunity, which I’ve worked hard my entire postal career to attain.

“My goals are to further the Postal Service’s legacy of outstanding customer service, to create a safe and engaging work environment for my employees, and to contribute to the overall success of the organization.

“As outlined in USPS’s Delivering for America plan, we are modernizing and continually adapting to the changing needs of our customers. Our customers are priority one, whether they’re located in major metropolitan areas or beautiful beach communities like Encinitas.

“I want to express my gratitude to my family and coworkers for their support and encouragement throughout my career, and to the leadership team at the USPS San Diego District office for believing in me and giving me this opportunity.”

Medina was born in Tijuana and raised in Santa Ana and San Diego. She is a graduate of Montgomery High School and is on track to earn a bachelor’s degree in business management from the University of Phoenix by the end of this year.

Medina’s husband is a 23-year USPS mail carrier. They have four children who all are or were active in community and school soccer and basketball leagues. Her hobbies include spending time with her family and playing soccer herself.