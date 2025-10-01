Fallbrook Harvest Faire is Oct. 19

The Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce will once again host the annual Harvest Faire on Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Main Avenue in historic downtown Fallbrook.

This faire will include local artisan craft vendors, as well as a beer and wine garden, pony rides, pie baking contest, pumpkin and costume contests, live music, local foods, fall-themed treats, nonprofits with crafts for kids and more.

Also on display will be an abundance of locally handcrafted scarecrows, as part of the October Scarecrow Days in Fallbrook. Several unique shops will also be open along Main Avenue.

This event is fun for the whole family and offers the charm of small-town America.

Come visit Fallbrook and enjoy all the engaging and fun festivities of this autumn-themed event!