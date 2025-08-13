Everingham Bros. Bait Co. — Fueling San Diego’s sportfishing community for 74 years

I was preparing to embark on one of my regular Boundless Boat Charters fishing trips with Captain Mark Mihelich recently, when conversation turned to what would be a good topic for the upcoming annual San Diego “Fish Stories” column.

We were motoring over to the “bait barge,” as we call it, to load up on bait sardines when Mark threw out the idea of featuring Jonas and his crew on the barge on Fish Stories. I can speak firsthand that sardines and anchovies provided by the bait barge have resulted in my excursions aboard Boundless catching halibut, yellowtail, yellowfin, bluefin, rockfish, mahi-mahi and more. All of which made for fabulous adventures and even better eating. I was all over that idea, and the wheels were in motion.

We thought it a good idea to meet with Mission Bay Bait Barge Supervisor Jonas Chavira over dumplings and duck at The Dumpling Inn, our favorite post-fishing tradition. Jonas was all in as well, so we scheduled an afternoon for me to visit him and his crew aboard the officially titled Everingham Bros. Bait Co. barge in Mission Bay.

For those unfamiliar, Everingham Bros. Bait Co. provides live bait on a 24/7, 364-day basis specializing in live fishing bait serving San Diego’s and Dana Point’s commercial and private sportfishing fleets. They have a fleet of four sizable vessels — the Rival, Cachalot, Ebbco and Cougar — that happened to be tied up to the bait barge we were on in Mission Bay.

These vessels catch and deliver live bait to its bait barge locations in San Diego Bay, Mission Bay and Dana Point Harbor. Their administrative office and maintenance warehouse is in National City where fabrication and repairs happen for their three locations. They are the largest bait operation in the world and have been in operation since 1951, when Adolphus “Buck” Everingham and his sons Charles and Roy took over the business from Lyman McDonald.

What started out as a modest bait provider has grown into a regional powerhouse whose innovations over the years include mechanizing operations such as speed-loading tanks, custom boat designs that “bottom out” safely near shore to round up shallow dwelling bait and proprietary time-saving loading innovations.

The result is a more efficient fleet of vessels, whose range extends from the Mexican border to Newport Beach and out about 30 miles. That range is often pre-scouted with the help of a small plane that can spot schools of bait from above. It’s still a family run business with Buck Everingham running the show.

I should also note that there was concern among the fishing community recently when it proved difficult for Everingham Bros. to find bait — meaning limited bait netted for the fleet for a couple of days — and some rationing was put in place. They quickly corrected the situation, and all is back to normal now. Southern California is one of the oldest fisheries in the world that has the luxury and convenience of buying bait, and the fleet has been spoiled. Most fishing fleets have to net their own bait.

To make this assignment even more appealing, Jonas said his crew of Hiro Fainza and Kenny Dean would prepare lunch for us to chow down on prior to the interview — on the bait barge! I was stoked for that. As we pulled up to the barge on Boundless Boat Charters, the familiar scent of smoking meat was wafting through the salty air — these guys pulled out all the stops with smoked ribs, ribeye steaks and some fabulous summer salads.

It was a Sunday afternoon so the morning rush of fishing boats loading up on bait had passed, and the crew had time to sit down and enjoy lunch with me and Captain Mark. As you might imagine in their line of work, there are no shortage of stories. They service salty anglers and beginners new to boating, so the boating skill level is all over the map, and that’s where the experience of the bait barge crew comes into play.

The gig also has its benefits, with plenty of high quality fresh fish provided as gifts by those anglers, and nautical friendships made along the way. Their shack on the barge is equipped with many comforts of home…with a distinct bachelor pad feel as it is open 24/7.

And given that it’s a floating business that attracts a plethora of marine life, including gulls, pelicans, seals and sea lions, cleaning and maintenance take up much of the time that is not spent scooping live anchovy and sardine bait for customers.

The Mission Bay barge consists of 52 bait boxes as they call them, which can hold up to 300 pounds each or over 7 tons total. The San Diego Bay barge has 204 boxes and Dana Point 26 boxes — so, as you might imagine, there is a lot of work to be done to keep them suitable for live bait.

After interviewing Jonas, Hiro and Kenny, the common thread I found was a shared passion for the seafaring life that includes everything they do to keep the bait barge functioning smoothly and efficiently. It’s hard work, but very rewarding knowing that their efforts provide fishing adventures to people like me who have reaped the rewards and had thrills of a lifetime using their bait.

For recreational and commercial fleets alike, Everingham Bros. is more than a provider of bait — it’s the engine of the Southern California sportfishing industry. As captain Mark put it, “I have the utmost respect for guys like Jonas, Hiro and Kenny, it’s their efforts and expertise that have enabled me to succeed as a charter boat captain.”

Hear more stories and get to know the bait barge team in our radio interview at www.lick-the-plate.com. And check out Everingham Bros. at baitbarge.com.