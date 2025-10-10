Evacuations, road closures in wildfire near Ramona lifted

BALLENA — A wildfire sparked by a traffic accident just east of Ramona continued to burn through the night, but no structural damage or injuries were reported today as crews halted its spread.

The blaze, named the Rancho Fire, erupted about 1 p.m. Thursday when a vehicle veered off state Route 78 near Casner Road in the Ballena area, overturned, caught fire and ignited roadside vegetation, according to Cal Fire.

As of 7:10 a.m. Friday, the blaze was reported at 105 acres, with containment at 85%.

Fire officials said the forward rate of spread has been stopped, and the fire was burning in medium brush and annual grasses.

An evacuation order, warnings and road closures were in place due to the Rancho Fire, but have been lifted due to improved containment, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office.

A temporary shelter for the displaced was operating on the grounds of Ramona Rodeo on Aqua Lane.

“Firefighters are focusing on building and improving on containment lines as well as searching for and extinguishing hot spots within the perimeter,” the agency said in a statement.

An occupant of the truck that crashed and started the Rancho Fire suffered moderately serious injuries in the accident.