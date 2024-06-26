The Coast News Group
A brush fire erupted this afternoon near the intersection of Carmel Valley Road and Del Mar Scenic Parkway near Torrey Pines State Beach. Photo via X/San Diego County Air Pollution
Evacuations ordered in neighborhoods near Torrey Pines fire

by Laura Place950

DEL MAR — An ongoing brush fire near Torrey Pines State Natural Reserve has resulted in evacuation orders for nearby residents as multiple agencies equipped with helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft continue to battle flames. 

In a post on X at around 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday, the San Diego Fire Department said individuals were being ordered to evacuate in the area east of North Torrey Pines Road and west of Interstate 5 between Carmel Valley Road to the south and Del Mar Heights Road to the north. 

An evacuation warning was also issued for the Del Mar Heights area shortly after 4 p.m. The Del Mar Fairgrounds has been designated as a temporary evacuation site.

Authorities say a spot fire — near the site of a roughly one-acre vegetation blaze that crews had subdued earlier in the day at approximately 10:30 a.m. — reignited about 3 p.m. outside the containment lines near the intersection of Carmel Valley Road and Del Mar Scenic Parkway.

San Diego Fire Department spokesperson Mónica Muñoz said during a press conference that by 4:50 p.m., the fire had grown to roughly 19 acres. A plume of smoke was visible over Interstate 5 and most of the neighborhoods in Del Mar.

Evacuation area is shaded red. The evacuation point for for residents is the Del Mar Fairgrounds. Courtesy photo/SDFD
The evacuation area is shaded red, including homes east of North Torrey Pines Road, north of Carmel Valley Road, south of Del Mar Heights Road and west of I-5. Courtesy photo/SDFD

Authorities initially evacuated homes near the burn area of the re-ignited blaze, including on Boca Raton Street, Mango Drive and Mira Montana Drive. So far, roughly 2,500 residents have been ordered to evacuate, Muñoz said.

According to SDFD public affairs, the flames have spread largely due to dense undergrowth and winds, making firefighting efforts more difficult.

For more updates about evacuations, visit alertsandiego.org

City News Service contributed to this report.

