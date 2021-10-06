Encinitas Periodontics and Dental Implants — ‘Where patient care comes first’

ENCINITAS — When it comes to unique and patient-centric periodontal care in Encinitas, there’s a new and still familiar name in town – “Encinitas Periodontics & Dental Implants.”

After devoting 32 years of providing exceptional dental care to the patients, the office of Dr. Yokoyama DDS has expanded and strengthened their team with the addition of Dr. Bembey, and is now “Encinitas Periodontics and Dental Implants.”

Dr. Bembey moved to North County San Diego from the Bay Area and joined Dr. Yokoyama’s practice in February of 2021. She is Board Certified Periodontist, and Diplomate of the American Board of Periodontology, with a background in research from UCLA School of Dentistry. She expanded her clinical expertise with Certified training in LANAP (Laser Assisted New Attachment Procedure) which gives her patients an option to treat periodontal disease with minimally invasive surgery and minimum discomfort.

This fusion of different perspectives, backgrounds, and decades of combined experience gives patients an even greater access to expert care from two exemplary periodontists.

“Dr. Bembey exemplifies everything that I’ve known to be valuable during my 30+ years of practicing periodontics” Dr. Yokoyama said when asked about changes to his already successful practice. “She listens to our patients and together we agree upon the best therapy for each patient’s condition. Her clinical skills are exceptional, but more importantly she recommends the procedures that are appropriate for each patient.”

Encinitas Periodontics – ‘Service with Heart’

Dr. Yokoyama built a trusted community practice while serving thousands of North County residents in the last 15 years in Encinitas by doing what is right for patients. “We’ve all heard ‘Our doctors don’t listen to us’ a million times, but this is exactly what we don’t do” said Dr. Bembey. “We listen to you, and it all begins with an extensive initial examination.”

This approach is embedded in the DNA at Encinitas Periodontics and Dental Implants. Their doctors and staff are driven by a mission of patient-centric service in every appointment. This is best reflected by their many five-star Google testimonials which show their commitment to patient care. Some of the key online reviews patients posted are; “Excellent Care”, “Cutting Edge”, “If you need a periodontist – your search is over”, “She explains everything & Her assistants also made sure I am comfortable”, “Dr. Bembey treats you with both great expertise and great kindness”, and “I instinctively knew I was (finally) in the right place with the best Doctor”.

“Our treatment philosophy is driven by a comprehensive approach to dental treatment practiced one patient at a time,” said Dr. Bembey. “We’re totally focused on identifying the best outcomes and solutions for each patient at their first treatment.”

Comprehensive Encinitas Periodontics – ‘A Commitment to Excellence and the Highest Level of Patient Care Available’

Encinitas Periodontics and Dental Implants specializes in wide range of treatments. In scaling and root planning, the infected surface of the root is cleaned, and with root surface debridement, damaged tissue is removed. They also treat patients with severe gum problems using a range of surgical procedures. In addition, their periodontists are specially trained in the placement, maintenance, and repair of dental implants, as well as in the treatment of sleep apnea. To achieve optimal results, the staff use the most advanced technology and techniques, including laser dentistry procedures (LANAP), a no-cut and no-sew surgery, and Platelet-Rich Fibrin (PRF) which uses patient’s own blood to accelerate their healing process.

One area where they’ve seen increased need is in preventative oral health. The American Academy of Periodontology sites Periodontal (Gum) Disease as a leading cause of tooth loss. Periodontal Disease may be associated with other chronic diseases, including diabetes and heart disease. As a remedy, Dr. Bembey and Dr. Yokoyama stress the need for preventative maintenance in oral by educating existing and prospective dental patients during their office visits.

Your Community Periodontists

While their business is periodontics, their commitment to service goes far beyond the dental chair.

“We’re connected to the community,” Dr. Bembey said. “Our family lives in Carlsbad and we look for ways to establish roots. One of those ways is by providing dental services to our community over the long term.

Another way is to give back to the community by donating time to nonprofits and volunteering regularly at local charities. We plan to engage on a more regular basis to achieve these goals.”

Their practice also employs staff from the local community and pays a living wage to help bring greater stability and a better-quality life to more local families.

Get Help Today – ‘Zapping Gum Disease One Patient at a Time’

Are you looking for excellent periodontal care in your trusted local community at an affordable price? If so, call “Encinitas Periodontics and Dental Implants” at (760) 632-9055 or make an appointment online at https://www.yokoyamadds.com/

New Patients Warmly Welcome – Encinitas Periodontics and Dental Implants is offering all new Gum Treatment/Dental Implant patients a complimentary Initial Exam and X-Rays if they come back for treatment (Note: Initial Exam/X-Rays fees to be credited towards future treatment.) This offer ends by Dec. 31, 2021. Their office is at 477 N El Camino Real, C306, in Encinitas, CA.