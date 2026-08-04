Escondido Union to fill vacancy amid trustee controversy

ESCONDIDO — The Escondido Union School Board is seeking applicants to fill a vacancy after Trustee Mark Olson resigned last month, prompting questions about the timing of his resignation and his residency in the months leading up to it.

Olson’s resignation took effect July 24, giving the board 60 days under state law to either appoint someone to fill the vacancy until the end of Olson’s term in 2028 or call a special election.

Olson represented Trustee Region 3, which covers the southeast corner of the district.

During an emergency special meeting on July 30, a majority of the board voted to fill the vacancy by appointment rather than hold a special election, citing the additional time and cost involved.

Several members of the public urged the board to hold a special election, alleging Olson resigned later than he should have after selling his Escondido home in June and moving to Utah for a new job.

Property records show Olson sold his Escondido home on June 25. In May, he attended an Ogden City Council work session in Utah, where he was introduced as a new staff member who began working there in March.

“The timing of all this is suspicious because of the delay to resign after the June 25 deadline,” said Jason Chrones, a parent of two children in the district who spoke at the meeting.

Chrones said allowing voters to choose Olson’s replacement would also set a good example for the district’s students.

Some speakers also suggested Olson was living in Utah while attending two board meetings virtually.

Harper said Olson notified the board on July 16 that he was moving to Utah, adding that board members had no knowledge of his residency before then.

“We’re not monitoring each other’s place of residency,” Harper said.

Board members are required to live in the trustee area they represent.

Harper also defended Olson, saying his virtual attendance at one meeting was because she had called a special meeting while he was on a family trip, and the second was because he was attending his son’s graduation.

“Accusations on his honor are very offensive,” she said.

Staff said a special election could not be held until March because the deadline to place the race on the November ballot had already passed.

A special election also would cost the district between $250,000 and $400,000.

“That’s almost three teachers,” Board President Zesty Harper said.

Harper also expressed concern about leaving the seat vacant until March.

Trustee Doug Paulson cast the lone vote against the appointment process, saying it was not “palatable” to appoint someone given the amount of time remaining in Olson’s term. He compared the situation with Trustee Frank Huston’s appointment in 2020, when there was very little time left in that term.

“This one is different. There are two and a half years left, and that’s a long time,” Paulson said.

Applicant interviews will be conducted during a special board meeting at 6 p.m. Sept. 3 at Bear Valley Middle School.

Applications are available at eusd.org or through the superintendent’s office at 760-432-2110.

Applicants must be registered voters who live in Trustee Region 3.

Applications may be submitted by mail to Secretary of the Board/Superintendent Andrew McGuire, Escondido Union School District, 2310 Aldergrove Ave., Escondido, CA 92029; by fax to 760-233-4301; or by email to [email protected].

Application materials must be received by the superintendent’s office by 4 p.m. Aug. 28.