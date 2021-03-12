Escondido resident wins Grammy-themed showcase on The Price is Right

161 total views

ESCONDIDO — An Escondido resident won a Grammy-themed showcase, including a new car, during a March 12 episode of “everyone’s favorite game show,” The Price is Right.

Jesse Satkoski, 25, is a longtime fan of the program. After hearing from a friend about the possibility of becoming a contestant and submitting an online application, Satkoski was selected to appear on the CBS daytime show hosted by comedian Drew Carey.

Satkoski said this was his very first experience as a contestant on a televised game show.

“Honestly, it’s the most insane, jaw-dropping experiences I’ve been a part of,” Satkoski told The Coast News. “It was just a really fun experience. Drew Carey is an awesome person to meet. It’s just cool to go on a show I’ve watched with my mom and family growing up. You can go in there with nothing and everybody can leave with something if they’re lucky.”

On Friday, Satkoski made it the show’s final showcase and went on to win $39,178, a living room set with a 75-inch television and a new Mazda MX-5 Miata convertible.

Check out these clips of Jesse competing on the show: