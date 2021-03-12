Unemployment rate rises slightly to 8.1% in San Diego County

27 total views

REGIOn — The unemployment rate in San Diego County rose to 8.1% in January, a slight increase from December’s 8% and well above the 3.4% rate from a year ago, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to figures released today by the state Employment Development Department.

This compares with an unadjusted unemployment rate of 9.2% for California and 6.8% for the nation during the same period.

Between December 2020 and January 2021, total non-farm employment in San Diego County decreased by 38,600, from 1,389,500 to1,350,900. Agricultural employment had no change and remained at 8,400.

Leisure and hospitality led all month-over decline with a loss of 12,200 jobs. The cutback was primarily in accommodation and food services — down 11,500 jobs — specifically in food services and drinking places — down 10,100 jobs, according to the agency. Arts, entertainment and recreation jobs posted a loss of 700 jobs.

Trade, transportation and utilities decreased by 8,900 jobs. Retail trade led the decline, losing 6,300. Transportation, warehousing and utilities — down 2,300 jobs — and wholesale trade — down 300 — also contributed to the overall contraction.

Seven other sectors dropped over the month including construction, with 5,900 jobs lost; professional and business services, 4,500 lost; government, 3,200 lost; educational and health services 2,800 lost; other

services, 900 lost; information, 200 lost; and financial activities losing 100 jobs.

Manufacturing was the only industry to post job gains, adding 100. Mining and logging remained unchanged

Between January 2020 and January 2021, non-farm employment fell by 153,700, or 10.2%. Agricultural employment decreased by 500, or 5.6%.

Leisure and hospitality recorded the largest year-over-year drop, declining by 77,100 jobs. Accommodation and food services made up 81% of the overall cut-back — down 62,600 jobs. Arts, entertainment and recreation saw a reduction of 14,500 jobs.

Other services fell by 16,600 jobs year-over-year while government lost 16,000 jobs. The bulk of the decline was in local government, down 14,100 jobs. State government lost 1,900 jobs. Federal government payrolls remained unchanged.