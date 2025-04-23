The Coast News Group
Rancho Santa Fe firefighters work alongside Brush Rig No. 261 on Aug. 1, 2020 in Cherry Valley as smoke columns billow up from the Apple Fire, just outside the San Bernardino National Forest. File photo by Sam Stamy
San Diego fire agencies to practice wildland preparedness

by Coast News wire services2

SAN MARCOS — Fire personnel will participate in the annual San Diego County Multi-Agency Wildland Preparedness Exercise beginning next month in San Marcos and surrounding areas.

The exercise will take place May 6 to 8 as emergency service agencies from across the county come together to enhance coordination and readiness ahead of the region’s wildfire season, according to the Heartland Fire and Rescue Department.

Approximately 750 firefighters will participate in critical training covering key areas such as emergency communications, firefighter survival, structure defense and hose deployment under simulated emergency, fire officials said.

“As we head into the hot, dry summer months and the region’s peak fire season, this event plays a vital role in ensuring that our firefighting personnel remain well prepared and ready to respond effectively to wildfires
and other emergencies,” the department said in a statement.

Funding for the event was provided by San Diego Gas & Electric in partnership with the Gary Sinise Foundation.

SDG&E will also provide training on how to safely respond to downed power lines encountered during wildland firefighting operations.

The nation's TV networks, major newspapers, local broadcasters and international media rely on City News Service for around-the-clock coverage of news in Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Diego counties.

