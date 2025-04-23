San Diego fire agencies to practice wildland preparedness

SAN MARCOS — Fire personnel will participate in the annual San Diego County Multi-Agency Wildland Preparedness Exercise beginning next month in San Marcos and surrounding areas.

The exercise will take place May 6 to 8 as emergency service agencies from across the county come together to enhance coordination and readiness ahead of the region’s wildfire season, according to the Heartland Fire and Rescue Department.

Approximately 750 firefighters will participate in critical training covering key areas such as emergency communications, firefighter survival, structure defense and hose deployment under simulated emergency, fire officials said.

“As we head into the hot, dry summer months and the region’s peak fire season, this event plays a vital role in ensuring that our firefighting personnel remain well prepared and ready to respond effectively to wildfires

and other emergencies,” the department said in a statement.

Funding for the event was provided by San Diego Gas & Electric in partnership with the Gary Sinise Foundation.

SDG&E will also provide training on how to safely respond to downed power lines encountered during wildland firefighting operations.