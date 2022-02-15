Escondido complex to offer housing for low-income, homeless seniors

ESCONDIDO — An affordable housing complex expected to provide 50 units of housing for low-income and homeless seniors in Escondido continues to make progress after breaking ground last month.

The County of San Diego announced on Jan. 10 construction was officially underway for the Valley Senior Village project in downtown Escondido. The project, which will provide affordable housing for adults 62 and older, is a collaborative effort between the county, City of Escondido, National CORE and San Diego Community Housing Corporation.

According to Ted Miyahara, president and CEO of San Diego Community Housing Corporation, construction efforts for the affordable housing complex have made significant progress in the last month.

“We’ve done all of our grading already and a lot of the underground utility work, and we should be pouring the foundation within perhaps the next 30 days…things are going as planned,” Miyahara said.

Valley Senior Village is expected to be completed by May 2023.

Of the project’s 50 total units, all but one will be studio apartments; 25 will be reserved for individuals experiencing homelessness; 19 are reserved for seniors making 50% of area median income, or AMI, and the remaining five units will be for residents earning 60% AMI, according to Escondido Housing & Neighborhood Services Manager Holly Nelson.

The San Diego-based public housing agency originally pitched the concept to the county and Escondido in 2019, based on the city’s growing homelessness crisis especially amongst senior citizens, Miyahara said.

“Our bread and butter is affordable housing and as you know this region as a whole has been experiencing issues around homelessness…at the time we saw that the city of Escondido didn’t have any housing specifically for the homeless individuals so we saw this as a huge need,” Miyahara said. “Then paired with the silver tsunami that’s coming with people starting to age and those people needing affordable housing, we…came up with this project for seniors right in the downtown corridor of Escondido and saw this project as a great candidate.”

While the project has been spearheaded by the County, the Valley Senior Village proposal specifically meets the needs of the Escondido community, which has the largest homeless population out of the North County cities, according to Nelson.

“Escondido has the largest number of people experiencing homelessness in North County, and when you look at the vulnerabilities of people falling into homelessness you see our population is very vulnerable…with our consolidated plan which is done every five years, we wanted to help people who are rent-burdened and at risk, so the more housing we can add into communities the better that is for everybody.”

Residents at Valley Senior Village will also be able to enjoy a variety of amenities offered by the complex, including a community center put on by San Ysidro Health that will offer a variety of services including programs for those experiencing mental illness, outdoor gathering spaces, and on-site case management for seniors experiencing homelessness.

Residents will also be within walking distance of a whole host of shops, stores, and services offered in downtown Escondido, while also having access to a variety of transportation options, Miyahara said.

“This project was a great candidate because it’s transit-oriented right there on Valley Parkway with the main artery going straight to the transportation depot, and it’s also within walking distance of a lot of amenities, like parks, libraries, grocery stores, and the downtown strip.”

The Village project will cost $24 million in total and is being funded through a variety of sectors, including over $10 million from the county’s Innovative Housing Trust Fund and No Place Like Home, which provides capital and operating expense funds to developments providing housing for homeless and/or mentally ill residents.

An additional $4 million is coming directly from the City of Escondido, and another $9.825 million is being provided in the way of federal tax credits via the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit program. The project also received an $8.2 million loan from Chase bank for construction purposes only, according to Miyahara.

By partnering with municipal and county entities, the project’s developers were able to secure loans at below-market mortgage fees as well as with more favorable retainment provisions, Miyahara said, which in turn allows Valley Senior Village to offer affordable rent prices to tenants.

“The city and county measure this by looking at what public benefits are you getting in exchange for providing below-market-rate loans in exchange for provisions that are soft…like is the public getting a benefit from this project? That’s really the measure,” Miyahara said. “With below-market loans and more relaxed retainment provisions, this allows us to push down rents to a rate more affordable to seniors.”

The complex is deed-restricted to affordable housing units, meaning that the project’s apartments must remain affordable in Escondido for at least the next 99 years.