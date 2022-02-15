Local students shine at Middle Mathematical Contest in Modeling

The Grauer School’s Middle School Mathematical Modeling Team, from left, John John Garner, Zoe Baxter, Alana Millikan and Isabella Monacelli, landed in the top 20% of competitors in the inaugural Middle Mathematical Contest in Modeling.

ENCINITAS — A team of students at The Grauer School in Encinitas competed in the inaugural Middle Mathematical Contest in Modeling (MidMCM) in November. A total of 54 middle school teams representing 36 schools and four countries competed. In this competition, teams of up to four students work together to create a solution to a mathematical problem of real-world significance. They then explain their methods and results in a paper which is submitted to judges for evaluation. Teams are judged on the mathematical content of their solution, as well as their effectiveness in convincing the judges that their solution is optimal.

When the results from the 2021 MidMCM competition were released on Jan. 28, The Grauer School’s team was excited to learn they had earned a Meritorious commendation, placing them as one of the top two United States teams and in the top 20% of the teams that competed worldwide. The judges were impressed with the creativity and ingenuity in mathematical modeling, and in their ability to explain their strategies and problem-solving techniques in clear terms.

This is the fifth year that The Grauer School has fielded high school teams for this contest, and their high school teams have won Meritorious recognition in previous years. This was the first year that the school fielded a middle school team, since this was the inaugural year of the middle school contest. The Grauer team included eighth-grade students Zoe Baxter, John John Garner, and Alana Millikan, and seventh-grade student Isabella Monacelli. The contest problem required them to design a dog park for a fictional city that would satisfy various requirements, and to prepare a budget for both building and maintaining the dog park. During the competition period in November, the students were excused from their other classes to spend two days analyzing and solving this complex problem. On Nov. 10, they submitted their final solution in a 22-page report, along with spreadsheets, sketches, blueprints, and a 3-D rendering of their proposed dog park.

Peter Mannisto, mathematics teacher and the team’s advisor, said, “I’m incredibly proud of our team’s hard work and the enthusiasm they showed throughout the competition. Working together over multiple days to solve a problem that is clearly applicable to the real world gives middle school students a whole new perspective on what mathematics is all about.

“Another important aspect to this competition is that there is not just one right answer. Students proposed an answer (like their proposed dog park blueprint), and they were judged on how carefully they prepared their park, studied the costs involved, and made recommendations for further expansions to the park.” Mannisto added.

Reflecting on the competition, all of the team members said they enjoyed the experience and are excited to do it again next year. Garner said, “We applied our geometry skills to map out the irregularly-shaped trapezoid area of the dog park.” Millikan said, “It was challenging using different programs and apps to create budget spreadsheets, 3-D renderings and blueprints for the dog park.” Baxter said, “Our team had a lot of fun collaborating together.” Monacelli added, “It was the teamwork that made our project successful, because of the mix of skills we all provided.”