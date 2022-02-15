Rancho Valencia named top resort in California, third best in US

RANCHO SANTA FE – Rancho Valencia Resort & Spa was recently named the top resort in California and one of the three best resorts in the U.S. in the latest rankings by U.S. News & World Report.

The resort, which is described as having a Mediterranean ambiance with hacienda-style architecture, was also named the best hotel in California and one of the four best hotels in the U.S.

“U.S. News analyzed more than 35,000 hotels to find the best in the USA, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Bermuda and the Caribbean, based on reputation among travel experts, guest reviews and hotel class ratings,” according to a statement on their website.

The resort sits on 45 acres and features 49 guest casitas, as well as a luxurious spa, flourishing gardens, fitness and wellness programs with an indoor-outdoor yoga pavilion, 14 tennis courts, four pickleball courts, two signature restaurants and more.

It also underwent a complete renovation in 2013 including remodeled guest casitas, a new restaurant and new bar, and a remodeled meeting space, as well as enhancements to the spa and fitness center.

The five-star resort opened in 1989 and is the only Relais & Châteaux property in Southern California. Relais & Châteaux is an association of more than 580 landmark hotels and restaurants around the world operated by independent innkeepers, chefs and owners.

“We are incredibly thankful to all our guests that have allowed us to be your home away from home and proud of our team that continues to go above and beyond, exceeding expectations,” the resort said in a statement.

Among several other awards, Rancho Valencia was hand-selected by Forbes Travel Guide as one of the finest Five-Star hotels and spas in the world in 2020 and was awarded the prestigious AAA Five Diamond award in 2020, both for five consecutive years.

The resort also emphasizes its commitment to sustainable practices like employing green design principles, using landscaping that preserves water and installing energy-efficient fixtures that minimize waste. Rancho Valencia has also partnered with ProduceGood, a local organic upcycling organization that contributes 60% of its annual collection to San Diego County’s charitable food supply to fight hunger.

Among other resorts in California, the Fairmont Grand Del Mar ranked as the 13th best resort and the Bel-Air in Los Angeles was fifth in hotels.