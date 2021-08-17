Escondido artists unveil phase two of Esco Alley Art project

ESCONDIDO — Phase two of the Esco Alley Art project in Escondido was unveiled on Saturday with 11 more murals by different local artists in addition to the 12 murals that debuted back in June.

The mural project, located off Grand Avenue on a historic 300-foot brick wall in downtown Escondido, is presented by the Escondido Arts Association and the Escondido Downtown Business Association.

Carol Rogers, co-owner of Stone & Glass and one of the project sponsors told The Coast News that the concept for the project started with Heather Moe of Design Moe Kitchen and Bath, who collaborated with several local business owners, many of whom are Escondido-based artists.

“I’m a firm believer in bringing art to the people,” Rogers said. “It introduces people to art who might never walk into an art gallery and it allows people to enjoy art without being intimidated by a museum environment, or feeling pressured by a gallery environment.”

The alley sits south of Grand Avenue between Broadway and Maple, and each painting is set up with a QR code with access to the story behind each painting and information about the artist.

“I get the greatest feedback from people that talk about how fabulous it is that we’ve turned an alley into an art gallery,” Rogers said. “They love the fact that artists are able to express themselves with really very little construction. There was no theme. The artists could paint about anything they chose to paint about. The diversity of it kind of, it represents the diversity of our city.”

Tristan Pittard, owner of Mandala Creative and an artist featured in the Esco Alley Art project, told The Coast News that he’s hoping this project will be an important step in making art a more integral part of Escondido.

“I wanted to find a way to not just paint murals, but help find, fund and facilitate murals and public art for other people,” Pittard said. “I think public art is vital to a healthy society, you know, people who wouldn’t normally be exposed to it, can be through public art.”

According to Pittard, the goal of the project will be to carry this into Escondido’s future by expanding into different alleys, rotating art and artists and establishing the project as a staple in the community.

The third phase of the project will be unveiled on Oct. 9 and will include work by even more artists from the community.

For more information, go to www.escoalleyart.com.