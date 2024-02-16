MiraCosta College opens new KHAN building

OCEANSIDE — MiraCosta College leaders, educators and students marked the opening of the new Kinesiology, Health and Nutrition (KHAN) Building and Gymnasium Complex at the Oceanside campus with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Feb. 12.

The 40,415-square foot complex replaced the old gym buildings to create a consolidated location with a new gymnasium, athletics instruction spaces and the wellness center as part of the campus’s Health and Wellness Academic Hub.

“We are so pleased to provide our students with a world-class facility critical to advancing MiraCosta’s Kinesiology, Health and Nutrition programs, which support some of the in-demand careers,” stated Tim Flood, the college’s superintendent and vice president of administrative services. “This complex provides a thoughtful, modern and well-equipped teaching and learning environment our students and faculty deserve.”

In 2016, voters approved Measure MM, a $455 million general obligation bond that increased taxes for residents to help the college modernize aging facilities and upgrade instructional technology across the college’s campuses.

The measure paid for the new $41.3 million KHAN building, which also includes locker rooms, equipment storage and a multipurpose studio.

HMC Architects and Balfour Beatty Construction served as the design and build team for the project.

Measure MM funds will also help pay for the $54.3 million “Equity Village” project, which will consist of renovating buildings 3400, also known as the Student Center, and 3700 and replacing four aging buildings 3000, 3100, 3200 and 3300. Currently in its design phase, the project’s scope will include classroom, office, study and student group collaboration spaces.