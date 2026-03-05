Escondido advances 70 townhome project aimed at ‘missing middle’

ESCONDIDO — The Escondido City Council advanced a residential townhome project, which it also complimented for addressing an underserved group in the housing market.

At the Feb. 25 meeting, the City Council unanimously approved a suite of actions — including several permits that move the project forward — to advance Parkview Townhomes, a 70-unit housing development on 4.8 acres between Escondido High School and the onramp to Interstate 15 from West El Norte Parkway.

The proposal features a mix of two- and three-bedroom units, as well as 124 trees, when only 87 were required, according to the city. The plan also calls for 165 off-street parking spaces, more than the 150 required under the municipal code.

Councilmember Judy Fitzgerald, who represents the district where the development will be located, said that along the spectrum of housing options available to residents of Escondido, the “missing middle” has come up often in subcommittee discussions as a source of need, particularly for the workforce.

“This is something that really just fits so nicely into that,” Fitzgerald said. “It could be somebody’s starter home or somebody’s forever home, so I’m really excited to see this come to our community.”

She added that the project will be near a school, a grocery store, and other places families frequently visit.

Part of the action taken by the City Council changed the site’s zoning from Professional Commercial to High Multiple-Family Residential.

Ivan Flores, a city planner, said that, as part of the 2012 General Plan, the area was earmarked for a business park with industrial uses. However, he said those plans had to change to “reflect the broader trend resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, which has impacted the retail office market.”

Flores added that the plan is consistent with the city’s codes regarding setbacks, building heights and landscaping. One resident raised concerns about the impacts of automobile traffic during public comment.

Flroes said that one way to minimize traffic impacts will be for the developer to extend the median on West El Norte Parkway so residents leaving the site will not be able to make a left turn.

Fitzgerald said she appreciated the number of units included in the proposal.

“I like that there weren’t more squeezed in because you want that space,” she said while gesturing open space with her hands.

The approved plan also allows the applicant to change the pool amenity to another feature in the future, provided the amenity is equal to or better than the pool included in the draft plans, according to city documents.

Kerry Garza, a representative of developer and project applicant Touchstone Communities, said the option to let the homebuilder decide whether to include a community pool stemmed from feedback they received on other projects about “over-amenitizing communities.”

“It’s driving up HOA [homeowners association] costs — for insurance and maintenance and all the long-term stuff,” Garza said.

Developers have received requests for more flexible designs or green and open spaces “to keep their cost down because everybody is super price conscious right now in the marketplace,” Garza said.

Following a question from Councilmember Consuelo Martinez about whether the units would be rentals or for sale, Garza said they are intended to sell in the high $600,000 to $700,000 range to meet the needs of the middle portion of the housing market.

“It’s totally geared up for sale,” he said.

Mayor Dane White said he liked the project and was comfortable with the recreation space being either grass or a pool, depending on future needs.

“I love the fact that you’re bringing us starter homes,” White said. “I wish starter homes were a little bigger nowadays, but I totally understand what the issue is.”