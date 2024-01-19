Encinitas seeks nominations for the 2023 environmental award

ENCINITAS — The Encinitas Environmental Commission has opened nominations for the ninth annual Environmental Award Program.

The Environmental Award Program (EAP) seeks to recognize deserving individuals, businesses and non-profits for their commitment to environmental stewardship and outstanding environmental achievements in the city. Two Excellence in Environmental Stewardship awards have been historically granted to a for-profit business and a non-profit business each year since the program’s founding in 2014 by Environmental Commissioners Jim Wang and Joy Lyndes.

In 2019, under the leadership of Environmental Commissioners Christian Adams and Inge Bisconer, a new Environmental Hero category was added to recognize both an adult and a youth that are not necessarily affiliated with a business.

“Encinitas is a very environmentally conscientious city, from an individual picking up trash on the beach or a trail to individuals and businesses setting new environmental standards,” said Commissioner Mark O’Connor. “It is right that the city of Encinitas recognizes and celebrates these individuals and businesses that are making a difference in our community. Please nominate a person or business you feel is deserving.”

The deadline for nominations is Feb. 16 at 11:59 p.m.

Encinitas’ Environmental Award Program is the first award of its kind in San Diego County and is one of few in the United States. For more information about the history of the award, visit EAP History.