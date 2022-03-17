Encinitas Rotary sends aid to Ukraine

ENCINITAS — Members of the Encinitas Rotary Club is sending aid to Ukraine, after opening their hearts and reaching into their pockets March 16 to donate nearly $20,000 and counting for relief efforts in Ukraine.

After hearing from Rotary member Daphne Fletcher, about returning to Ukraine to search for relatives of her great-grandmother, who came to America for a better life, the Encinitas Rotary Club conducted a fundraiser gathering $17,000 in the first hour. The total consisted of donations from club members, guests and the Encinitas Rotary Foundation, which matched the first $5,000 raised.

The Encinitas Rotary Club will continue to accept donations for relief efforts in Ukraine until March 30. To make a contribution, email: [email protected] or contact Daphne Fletcher at (800) 939-5311.

Fletcher reached out to the Rotary Club of Uzhorod, her grandmother’s birthplace, to inquire if they needed help during this crisis. The Ukrainian Rotary Club then introduced a third club, the Rotary of Kosice, Slovakia, which borders Uzhorod, to coordinate the logistics of getting the supplies transported over the border to Ukraine.

“I’m overwhelmed by this tremendous spirit of generosity and collaboration,” said Sherry Yardley, president of Encinitas Rotary Club. “This shining example of care and compassion underscores what our mission is all about.”

A city with a population of slightly more than 100,000, Uzhorod has nearly doubled in size since the start of the conflict as thousands of refugees have descended upon the city. The donations from the Encinitas Rotary Club and its European partners will provide much needed food, clothing and medical supplies.

In addition, Home Team Rotary Encinitas donated more than $1,000 in honor of the Uzhorod Rotary Club’s version of the same program which helps the elderly in the community.