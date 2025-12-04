Encinitas rings in the season with Heritage Tree lighting, holiday parade

ENCINITAS — The city will kick off the holiday season this weekend with two longstanding community traditions: the annual Heritage Tree lighting and Encinitas Holiday Parade.

The Encinitas Historical Society will host the 31st Heritage Tree lighting at 4 p.m. Friday in the upper parking lot at Moonlight Beach, with the official countdown at 6 p.m.

The society has organized and hosted the event since 2015.

The Heritage Tree, which towers over Fourth Street and C Street, began as a three-foot sapling planted in 1952 by brothers Peter and John Danforth. Now more than 90 feet tall, it has been decorated since 1994, when resident Luis Ortiz launched the tradition with the Danforth family’s permission.

On Saturday, the city will hold its annual Encinitas Holiday Parade. This year’s theme, “Peace by the Pacific,” highlights the community’s laid-back coastal character and emphasizes creativity, connection and seasonal goodwill, according to the city’s website.

Parade organizers said the theme reflects a shared desire for “peace personally, citywide, nationwide and worldwide.”

Pastor Bill Harman has been selected as the grand marshal.

First-, second- and third-place awards parade participants will be presented in several categories, including Best Spirit, Most Unusual, Best Children’s Group, Best Marching Band and Best Overall.