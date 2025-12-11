The Coast News Group
Santa Claus waves from a yellow Volkswagen bus Saturday during the Encinitas Holiday Parade. Photo by Colin Leibold
Santa Claus waves from a yellow Volkswagen bus Saturday during the Encinitas Holiday Parade. Photo by Colin Leibold
CitiesCommunityEncinitasEncinitas Featured

Encinitas Holiday Parade celebrates city’s spirit

by Cameron Adams861

ENCINITAS — The annual Encinitas Holiday Parade filled the city’s vibrant downtown with thousands of spectators on Saturday.

This year’s theme, Peace by the Pacific, celebrated the “joyful, laid-back spirit” of Encinitas, according to promotional materials.

Nicole White, the city’s supervisor of special events and projects, said the parade drew more than 15,000 attendees to South Coast Highway 101.

Spectators watched 87 parade entrants, White said.

Bill Harman — known as “Pastor Bill” — served as Grand Marshal, recognized for his lifelong commitment to promoting peace and understanding around the world, according to a news release. He has taught seminary students internationally and has been a pastor, educator and community leader in Encinitas since 1982.

The day before the parade, the Encinitas Historical Society hosted the 31st Heritage Tree lighting in the upper parking lot at Moonlight Beach.

The Heritage Tree, which towers over Fourth Street and C Street, began as a three-foot sapling planted in 1952 by brothers Peter and John Danforth. Now more than 90 feet tall, it has been decorated since 1994, when resident Luis Ortiz launched the tradition with the Danforth family’s permission.

One of 87 flaots on Saturday at the Encinitas Holiday Parade. Photo by Colin Leibold
One of 87 participants in Saturday’s Encinitas Holiday Parade. Photo by Colin Leibold
Kids smile at the camera on Saturday during the Encinitas Holiday Parade. Photo by Colin Leibold
Kids smile at the camera on Saturday during the Encinitas Holiday Parade. Photo by Colin Leibold
A float with characters from Disney's "Moana" on Saturday during the Encinitas Holiday Parade. Photo by Colin Leibold
A float with characters from Disney’s “Moana.” Photo by Colin Leibold
Kids smile at the camera on Saturday during the Encinitas Holiday Parade. Photo by Colin Leibold
Kids smile at the camera on Saturday during the Encinitas Holiday Parade. Photo by Colin Leibold
An aerial view of the Encinitas gateway sign on SAturday night during the Encinitas Holiday Parade. Photo by Colin Leibold
An aerial view of the Encinitas gateway sign on Saturday night. Photo by Colin Leibold
PinLinkedInPrint

Related Articles:

Support The Coast News. Click here.
Cameron Adams is a reporter for The Coast News, covering Encinitas and Carlsbad. A North County native, Cameron returned from Maryland where he covered agriculture and development for the Frederick News-Post. He also received a master's degree from American University and interned at the Washington Post. Cameron is passionate about local journalism's role in building strong communities and is proud to be part of The Coast News team.

Leave a Comment