Encinitas Holiday Parade celebrates city’s spirit

ENCINITAS — The annual Encinitas Holiday Parade filled the city’s vibrant downtown with thousands of spectators on Saturday.

This year’s theme, Peace by the Pacific, celebrated the “joyful, laid-back spirit” of Encinitas, according to promotional materials.

Nicole White, the city’s supervisor of special events and projects, said the parade drew more than 15,000 attendees to South Coast Highway 101.

Spectators watched 87 parade entrants, White said.

Bill Harman — known as “Pastor Bill” — served as Grand Marshal, recognized for his lifelong commitment to promoting peace and understanding around the world, according to a news release. He has taught seminary students internationally and has been a pastor, educator and community leader in Encinitas since 1982.

The day before the parade, the Encinitas Historical Society hosted the 31st Heritage Tree lighting in the upper parking lot at Moonlight Beach.

The Heritage Tree, which towers over Fourth Street and C Street, began as a three-foot sapling planted in 1952 by brothers Peter and John Danforth. Now more than 90 feet tall, it has been decorated since 1994, when resident Luis Ortiz launched the tradition with the Danforth family’s permission.