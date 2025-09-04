Encinitas reschedules emergency ICE hearing after complaint

ENCINITAS — The city of Encinitas says it will re-notice an emergency item responding to recent immigration arrests near a local school, calling the action a “cure” for allegations that the City Council violated California’s open-meeting law during an emergency session last month.

In a Sept. 3 letter obtained by The Coast News, special counsel Leslie Devaney wrote that the council’s Aug. 20 action complied with the Brown Act because the item was added to the agenda under the state law’s emergency provisions. Devaney denied the council violated the law, saying the arrests, including one involving a parent of an Encinitas student, created “panic and fear” in the community and met the legal threshold for an emergency designation.

The special counsel’s response came after Cardiff-by-the-Sea resident Garvin Walsh filed a complaint accusing the council of failing to give proper notice and demanding it “cure and correct” the vote. Walsh, a county Republican Party official, argued the council acted unlawfully and denied residents a fair chance to weigh in.

The Aug. 27 complaint alleges that the council improperly attempted to invoke the Brown Act’s “immediate need” exception, which requires a two-thirds vote finding that immediate action is required and proof that the need arose after the agenda was posted.

Mayor Bruce Ehlers recently told The Coast News that he believes the council has “wide latitude” in determining what constitutes an emergency and didn’t think city leaders had “overstepped our bounds.”

The controversy arose following a series of Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrests in Encinitas last month, including one captured on video near Park Dale Lane Elementary School, that drew protests and criticism from residents and local officials.

Two days later, agents arrested two more men working for a landscaping company in the same area. The arrests were “targeted enforcement operations” of individuals under final orders of removal, according to ICE officials.

Protesters later filled City Hall, carrying signs and chanting against deportations. Supervisor Terra Lawson-Remer described the ICE operations as “ambushes” that endangered children, while Deputy Mayor Joy Lyndes called the arrests “traumatizing” for the community.

During a special meeting on Aug. 20, the council voted unanimously on an emergency item to pursue eight actions in response, including launching a bilingual “know your rights” campaign, requesting federal records of ICE activity and exploring legal challenges.

After receiving Walsh’s complaint, the Encinitas City Council met in closed session Sept. 2 and voted unanimously to direct special counsel to respond to the cure-and-correct demand letter and to place the item on the Sept. 17 council agenda for continued discussion, a city spokesperson confirmed.

“Due to the importance of this matter, given the City’s goal to provide the ability of all persons to know about, and discuss, these issues as required under the Brown Act, and the fact that there are still citizens who wish to weigh in and receive information on this topic, the City will notice the same matter for Sept. 17 with 72 hours’ notice,” Devaney wrote. “The City considers the (upcoming) hearing to be a cure for any Brown Act allegations.”

The city’s response stops short of meeting all the demands outlined in Walsh’s letter, declining to walk back the series of emergency actions approved by the council. It remains unclear whether further legal action will follow. In his letter, Walsh warned: “If the City fails to cure and correct within 30 days, I will consider all available remedies, including a petition for writ of mandate and injunctive relief … as well as remedies under federal law.”

Walsh and Lyndes could not be reached for comment.

The Coast News contacted the city for further clarification on the letter and will update the story with additional information.