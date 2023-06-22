Encinitas reopens Stonesteps Beach after emergency repairs

ENCINITAS — The city has reopened public access to Stonesteps Beach after being closed for six months for emergency repairs.

The steps leading down to the beach were closed in January after the city’s structural engineer deemed the main support beam for the upper deck and lower stairs unsafe for use.

The city enacted an emergency declaration and hired JC Baldwin on March 15 for a contracted amount of $233,865 to carry out the repairs.

Brackets, beams and other materials required custom manufacturing and treatment to meet the technical specifications of the steps and to hold up in coastal conditions. Final materials arrived during the week of June 5, and emergency repairs were completed by June 21. The steps were reopened by noon the same day.

Travis Karlen, director of Parks, Recreation and Cultural Arts for the city of Encinitas, told The Coast News the repairs were specific to the upper wood deck that connects the staircase to the concrete portion of the stairs.

Additional work is required at the beach access and will be scheduled at a future date.

“The remainder of the facility will undergo an evaluation for upkeep, which will determine any additional work which may be needed to maintain the facility in good, working order,” Karlen said via email. “Any actual future work will be scheduled in advance outside the busy summer season with the contractor to minimize impacts to beach access.”

The city’s structural engineer approved the recent reopening of the steps, which are used daily by locals and visitors alike.

“Our beach counter counts approximately 150,000 to 200,000 passers-by annually,” Karlen said.