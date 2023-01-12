Stonesteps beach access closed

ENCINITAS — On Wednesday, Jan. 11, The city’s structural engineer deemed the main support beam for the upper deck and lower stairs of Stonesteps is structurally unsafe requiring replacement and closure.

The Stonesteps staircase will remain closed until an assessment is complete and repairs can be made.

Residents and visitors that typically access the beach via the staircase are prohibited from using the Stonesteps staircase until access is granted again by the city of Encinitas. Beach goers are encouraged to use Beacons or Moonlight Beach until the staircase is reopened.