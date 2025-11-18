Encinitas discusses transition plan for new Olivenhain fire station

ENCINITAS — Fire Chief Josh Gordon recently presented the department’s transition plan for the new Olivenhain Fire Station 6 to the City Council, outlining a move to a temporary site at Little Oaks Equestrian Park during construction of the permanent station, along with adding a new fire engine and personnel to boost capacity.

Earlier this spring, Councilmember Marco San Antonio introduced a council item directing staff to develop a plan to increase daily staffing at Fire Station 6 from two to three firefighters and to deploy a Type 1 engine. The directive also asked staff to evaluate costs, identify potential funding and explore ways to accelerate the construction of a permanent station.

“This is something Olivenhain needs,” San Antonio said at the Nov. 12 council meeting. “It’s a long time coming, and I’m excited we found a spot, and I’m excited for all the things coming forward in the future.”

Olivenhain represents the city’s highest wildfire threat area, according to Gordon. The Public Health and Safety Commission, Olivenhain Fire Safe Council and community members have repeatedly raised concerns about the community’s vulnerability to fire.

Station 6 currently operates with two full-time firefighters from a leased commercial property, responding to emergencies in a Type 6 patrol unit — falling short of regional standards and recommended minimum staffing levels.

All other Encinitas fire stations are staffed with three full-time firefighters on Type 1 engines or ladder trucks.

Since the council’s direction in May, the department has developed a phased transition plan.

Phase 1 would establish a temporary fire station and deploy a reserve Type 1 engine to replace the existing two-person patrol unit while adding a third firefighter to each shift. PBK received a $400,000 contract to design, permit and conduct community outreach for the temporary station, which is expected to cost about $1.6 million and be completed by May 2026.

The city has already ordered two Type 1 fire engines, funded in the budget, and they are expected to arrive by the end of next year. Once delivered, one of the older engines would be reassigned temporarily to Station 6.

Gordon said the city will eventually need to purchase a new Type 1 engine, estimated at $1 million.

“We have some time before we need to do that,” he said.

Initial increased staffing would cost about $648,940 through overtime until permanent positions are created, which would cost roughly $800,000.

The city previously applied for a SAFER grant to cover staffing costs but was unsuccessful. Staff plans to reapply next year.

City Manager Jennifer Campbell noted that cities like El Cajon secured the SAFER grant by offering a one-third match, something Encinitas should consider.

“It looks like what we may want to do that may make us a stronger candidate is put a little skin in the game. A lot of times you’ll get a grant when you show that you’ve got some commitment,” she said. “Only putting up one-third and getting two-thirds, I think that’s a great deal.”

Phase 2, which includes constructing the permanent station, likely won’t begin until the 2026-27 fiscal year. The new 6,000- to 6,500-square-foot station would consist of three apparatus bays, accommodate a six-person crew for seasonal upstaffing and cost between $10 million and $12 million — though Gordon said that figure will likely rise.

The city is in ongoing discussions with the county about a potential land swap that could help make the permanent station more feasible.

“They’ve been very amenable to some of our ideas that we’re having, so eventually we’ll bring that back to the council as well,” Gordon said.