Encinitas details nearly $7M in sewer improvements

ENCINITAS — Encinitas continues to invest in major wastewater infrastructure projects, with current-year sewer capital commitments nearly four times the amount originally appropriated for city-managed projects.

In 2024, the City Council adopted updated sewer service rates for the Cardiff and Encinitas Sanitary divisions and directed staff to provide annual updates on capital improvement projects and program execution rates.

According to a report presented on May 20, the city’s wastewater capital improvement program encumbered approximately $6.95 million during fiscal year 2025-26, which is about 385% of the $1.8 million appropriated for city-managed projects, after accounting for contributions to regional wastewater agencies.

The largest commitment was the Olivenhain Trunk Sewer Capacity Improvements Project, which accounted for $5.3 million.

Ashlee Stratakis, a senior management analyst with the city, said the figure reflects funds carried forward from previous years and committed to long-term infrastructure projects.

“We’ve been setting aside money for projects, such as the Olivenhain trunk sewer, and so that’s why you see that high number,” she said.

The Olivenhain improvements are intended to provide long-term sewer capacity, improve operations and maintenance, and reduce the risk of sanitary sewer overflows. In November 2025, the City Council approved a professional services agreement with Rick Engineering for preliminary engineering work on the project.

The project remains in the preliminary engineering phase. Design and permitting are expected to continue over the next three years because portions of the pipeline traverse environmentally sensitive habitat and private property, requiring environmental review and right-of-entry agreements from landowners.

“We’re being very diligent about how we both protect and preserve our native habitat, our specialized habitat in these areas,” Councilmember Joy Lyndes said. “Some of it’s within our Encinitas habitat stewardship program areas and we’re looking to avoid impacts. And where we can’t avoid impacts, to restore and revegetate.”

The wastewater projects were highlighted during National Public Works Week, which the City Council recognized with a proclamation on May 20. City officials said public works employees play a critical role in maintaining infrastructure systems, including water and wastewater facilities, that support public health, safety and quality of life for residents.

The city is also advancing the Olivenhain Trunk Sewer Manhole Rehabilitation Improvements Phase 1B project, which will rehabilitate 19 remaining manholes along the trunk sewer. The project is currently undergoing right-of-way acquisition and environmental permitting, with construction anticipated to begin in summer 2027.

Another project underway is preliminary engineering for upgrades to the Cardiff Pump Station, where the city is evaluating replacement of aging electrical and instrumentation control systems at the more than 60-year-old facility.

The City Council also recently awarded a $1.12 million construction contract to Whillock Contracting Inc. for the Cottonwood Creek Sewer Improvements Project, which will replace aging sewer facilities along Cottonwood Creek west of Interstate 5 and north of Encinitas Boulevard, install four new manholes and rehabilitate a maintenance access road.

The council approved the contract along with a 15% contingency and $210,000 for inspection, biological monitoring and materials testing, bringing the total project authorization to approximately $1.5 million.