Encinitas council appoints Mosca to second term as deputy mayor

ENCINITAS — After a year in the seat, Councilmember Tony Kranz has been succeeded by newly appointed Deputy Mayor Joe Mosca in a unanimous vote last week.

The Encinitas City Council rotates its deputy mayor on a yearly basis.

The rotation will be the second time Mosca has served as deputy mayor since being appointed to the council in 2017 and the first since winning his reelection to his district seat in 2018.

“I have been so thrilled with the deputy mayor for the past year. Councilmember Kranz has done a great job and it’s been a pleasure sitting next to you. You don’t have any annoying tics or anything that I’ve noticed,” Blakespear jokingly said before nominating Mosca.

In his capacity as deputy mayor, Mosca will also serve as the president of the San Dieguito Water District for the coming year.

Before joining the council in 2017, Mosca worked for San Diego Gas & Electric and also previously served on the Sierra Madre City Council, even serving one year as mayor of Sierra Madre.

After being nominated, Mosca made no statements but did joke to Blakespear that he, unlike Kranz, did have annoying tics.

“I’m going to get after you and tell you to cut them out,” Blakespear said.

Councilmember Joy Lyndes, who was appointed to the council in February 2021, is the only council member who has not yet served as deputy mayor.

The city’s municipal code states that on the first City Council meeting in December of odd-numbered years and the second Tuesday of each December in even-numbered years, the council will choose one of its own to serve as deputy mayor for one year.

Aside from the role of president of the San Dieguito Water District, the deputy mayor will also preside over city council meetings in the absence of the mayor.