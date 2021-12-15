San Diego County Christmas tree recycling guide

SAN DIEGO COUNTY — For this year’s Christmas tree collection, the county of San Diego and I Love A Clean San Diego offer tips for residents to recycle their real Christmas trees. The countywide Christmas Tree Recycling Guide at WasteFreeSD.org, has a 2021 listing for curbside and drop-off locations in the region.

Before a tree is turned into mulch or composted, follow these tips to ensure they can be fully recycled.

Do not flock or buy flocked trees. Fake snow (flock) contains chemicals that interfere with the composting process.

If you choose to use tinsel it must be completely removed (and placed in the trash) from your tree before it can be recycled. Best option, don’t buy tinsel. It is a wasteful single-use plastic.

Make sure to remove all ornaments, garland, lights, nails, tree bags, and tree stands (metal or plastic) before recycling.

For areas where curbside tree recycling is available, trees taller than four feet should be cut in half. It is recommended that pieces be under four feet.

Reuse or donate artificial trees that are in good condition. Purchasing new plastic trees create more waste and greenhouse gasses.

Don’t let trees real trees sit around too long after the holidays. They can dry out and become fire hazards.

Organic wreaths and similar decorations can be recycled with trees.

For more information, to volunteer or donate, visit CleanSD.org or call (619) 291-0103.