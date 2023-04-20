Encinitas Chamber’s State of the City address on April 27

The Encinitas Chamber of Commerce has announced this year’s State of the City address will take place from 5:30 to 8 p.m. on April 27 at the Encinitas Community Center.

This special evening is an annual sell-out with 250+ in attendance. Tickets are $65.00 and are on sale now.

Attendees will enjoy a reception from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. featuring complimentary delectable bites from local eateries and music by the North Coast Symphony Orchestra. Beverages will be available for purchase, and parking is free.

The formal program begins at 7 p.m.

“As we plan for the State of the City, I feel inspired by the opportunity to reflect on the progress we have made as a community over the past year,” said Mayor Tony Kranz. “I am proud of what we have accomplished, but there is still work to be done.”

“For more than 30 years, the Encinitas Chamber of Commerce has been proud to host the annual State of the City event, which showcases all that has happened in our community throughout the year and gives the Chamber an opportunity to highlight how it impacts and supports our local businesses,” said Sherry Yardley, CEO, Encinitas Chamber of Commerce. “We look forward to bringing Mayor Kranz’s keynote address to our amazing Encinitas community, as well as in-person updates from the City Council, the Chamber and the 101 Mainstreet Associations.”

Sponsorship opportunities are available at https://encinitaschamber.com/events/state-of-the-city/ for the important and prestigious community event. For more information and/or a sponsorship packet, please call 760-753-6041 or email [email protected]

