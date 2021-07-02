Encinitas begins pilot program with electric vehicles for city

The city of Encinitas has begun a joint municipal pilot program to test three vehicles from electric vehicle maker, Arcimoto, Inc., for use by Encinitas lifeguards and city employees.

ENCINITAS — The city of Encinitas and electric vehicle maker, Arcimoto, Inc., announced a joint municipal pilot program July 2 to test the Fun Utility Vehicle (FUV), Deliverator, and Rapid Responder for use by Encinitas lifeguards and infrastructure and sustainability departments.

The three electric vehicles will be put to the test by the marine safety division and infrastructure and sustainability departments with the aim to reduce emissions and further the city’s sustainability goals outlined in its 2020 Climate Action Plan.

Over the course of the 60-day pilot program, the electric vehicles will be tested by staff at City Hall, as well as by the marine safety division, which provides lifeguard services for the 3.5 miles of state beaches managed by the city. Tourists and residents will see these EVs wrapped in Encinitas and Encinitas Marine Safety images, as they transport city staff along the historic 101 corridor throughout the summer months.

“Our goal in Encinitas is to create a transportation system that is cleaner, greener and faster,” said Mayor Catherine Blakespear. “I’m excited to begin this pilot program with Arcimoto because it moves Encinitas closer to a modern transportation system that will work better, cost less, and help save the planet. About half of our toxic emissions come from transportation, so getting serious about climate change means tackling our dependence on gas-burning cars and seeking out alternative electric vehicles.”

“I started out as a tower lifeguard in 1988, and since that time, we have always relied upon gas-powered vehicles to serve the thousands of daily visitors to our beaches,” said Encinitas Lifeguard Captain Larry Giles. “I’m excited to put Arcimoto vehicles to the test and take a meaningful first step toward creating a fully-electric fleet for the future.”

