Encinitas BCycle’s Tim Pirkey wants to help the environment, one bike at a time

Tim Pirkey is the General Manager for Encinitas BCycle, an all-electric bike share system where residents and visitors can rent and return shared bikes from stations along the Coast Highway from Leucadia to Cardiff. He oversees all aspects of the business, including operations, marketing/promotions and strategic planning.

A fully-owned subsidiary of Trek Bicycle, BCycle, LLC is committed to providing an environmentally sustainable transportation alternative for cities. The company believes that bike share plays a valuable role in public transit and is on a mission to change the world by getting more people on bikes.

“BCycle was introduced at the 2007 Democratic National Convention in Denver, CO as means of transportation for attendees,” said Tim. “The bike share has since grown to over 40 U.S. cities. Encinitas chose BCycle in 2020 as its bikeshare provider.”

An active member of the Encinitas Chamber, Tim appreciates that both BCycle and the Chamber share a belief in environmental sustainability. “One of the great things BCycle brings to our community is an environmentally friendly – and healthy –transportation option for locals and visitors to explore all Encinitas has to offer.”

“I’m grateful the Chamber has been an ardent supporter. The networking benefit of membership has helped us increase our support within the community, earning respect from other business owners and opening new collaborations and opportunities.”

“Our goal is to expand to include coastal stations north and south of Encinitas and to become a more important element of the commuter infrastructure. With the help of the Chamber and the connections and networking they’ve fostered, we are creating new relationships with business owners and property managers to expand along the El Camino Real corridor, and are working on improving connections to the San Elijo campus of Mira Costa College.”

Tim grew up in Phoenix, Arizona, but has lived in San Diego since 1999. His perfect day in Encinitas would start, of course – with a bike ride along the Coast!

“My favorite route is to pick up a bike near Moonlight Beach, head north along Neptune, then stop at Beacons, dock the bike and take a walk along the beach. I’d check out the bike again, head south on the 101 all the way into Cardiff, park at Seaside Market and grab a tri-tip sandwich for lunch, then a donut from VG’s. That’s a perfect day for me!”

The best way to find a BCycle is through the app (simply search for BCycle in your app store) or www.bcycle.com.