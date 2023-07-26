Commentary: In defense of the e-bike

True, some teenagers ride irresponsibly. True, some parents let their kids ride when they’re too young (also irresponsible). True, some e-bike riders don’t follow traffic laws.

And true, these things can lead to tragedy, as happened a few weeks ago to a teenager in Encinitas. I can’t imagine the pain his family is going through.

But none of the above is the fault of the e-bike. In fact, the profusion of e-bikes on our streets is a positive development. Their benefits far outweigh their detriments, and this will become clearer as we get through the initial growing pains.

Nevertheless, folks go on and on about the dangers of e-bikes and the rudeness of e-bike riders.

The simple reason for most of the problems is that the e-bike phenomenon is so new. We just haven’t yet caught up with it, specifically how to educate and regulate e-bike riders (as well as the drivers of cars).

But things are changing fast. Tasha Boerner, our state Assembly representative, has authored Assembly Bill 530 that would:

• Require an online written test and a state-issued photo ID for those without a valid driver’s license

• Prohibit persons under 12 from riding e-bikes

• Create a working group to establish an e-bike training program and license.

More locally, Encinitas Mayor Tony Kranz recently spearheaded some emergency e-bike measures.

He also mentioned an idea I think is brilliant: One day using an e-bike license as the precursor to a California driver’s license.

Kids would learn the traffic regulations at a younger age and then build on that later for a driver’s license, adding an incentive to do the online e-bike course.

And don’t forget that e-bikes are an environmental boon. When you see one, it usually represents one fewer car trip. And that alone makes them a gift to us all.

According to a study by Bike Adviser: If only 8% of car trips in California were replaced with e-bikes, we’d save 4,078 metric tons of CO2 daily.

So, we drivers of cars (especially those of us driving SUVs and trucks) should be patient about any issues e-bikes may pose. And no, your electric car is not even close to an e-bike environmentally.

E-bikes replacing cars also reduces traffic, and traffic undermines our quality of life. Even my climate change-denying friends should be able to appreciate that.

Ironically, the chief complaints I hear about e-bikes concern safety. But the automobile, not the e-bike, is our most dangerous killing machine (after guns, anyway).

According to the NHTSA, 42,795 Americans were killed by cars in 2022. But for some strange reason, we accept this without complaint.

E-bikes also represent a dramatic reduction in noise pollution. I once heard someone say they’re disturbed by the whining sound of an e-bike approaching.

Seriously? An e-bike is way less whiny than such a comment. E-bikes are far quieter than cars. And, according to the EPA, noise pollution, including traffic noise, raises blood pressure, causes potential heart issues, and can reduce longevity.

My praise for e-bikes could continue. They’re healthier, easier on road surfaces, and less environmentally problematic to produce. They save us money.

They climb hills easily, so the elderly and infirm can go anywhere they want. And, oh yeah, they’re a blast to ride!

Now, it goes without saying that riding a pedal-powered bike is still environmentally superior to riding an e-bike. But when you need to go farther, faster or uphill, there’s nothing like an e-bike.

Also, our general bike infrastructure is improving fast, but it’s certainly not there yet. And it’ll take a little further sorting to get e-bike riders onto the right parts of the road, whether that be in bike lanes, sharrows lanes or something else.

And yes, drivers of cars are going to have to cede some space. But that’s a good thing, because cars are the real problem anyway.

So, with all of the above in mind, I suggest the following when you see e-bike riders on the road (and transportation bicyclists, too).

Instead of whining about them, slow down, smile, blow them kisses, and throw bouquets of flowers as they ride by. Because they’re saving the planet and improving your quality of life.

Darius Degher is an Encinitas resident.