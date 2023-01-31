Encinitas approves street repair list, pauses restriping plans

ENCINITAS — The City Council has approved a list of 29 streets and 16 alternatives slated for annual citywide street overlay and slurry seal repairs.

The city maintains 168 miles of roadways throughout its boundaries. Each year, the city approves a list of streets that are either in poor condition and in need of repairs or roads that are in good condition but need additional maintenance to extend their service lives.

Streets are prioritized using management software that considers repair needs and available funding. The city has approximately $3.9 million for this year’s street overlay and slurry project.

Street repairs will include sections of 8th Street, Appleridge Drive, Avocado Street, Leucadia Boulevard, Manchester Avenue, South El Camino Real, South Coast Highway and many others.

The City Council also added Rodney and Hygeia Avenues as alternative streets for repairs.

Bill Marley, a Rodney Avenue resident, noted that only portions of his street were fixed following an SDG&E pipe retrofitting project that required the contractors to tear up parts of the road.

“They seem to be missing half the street in several areas,” Marley said.

Council also voted to send the restriping plans, which were also part of the staff’s original recommendation, back to the Mobility and Traffic Safety Commission for consideration first.

Staff recommended restriping plans for Manchester Avenue from the Caltrans right-of-way to South El Camino Real and South El Camino Real from Manchester Avenue to El Camino Court, South Coast Highway 101 from F to K Street, South Rancho Santa Fe Road from Manchester Avenue to the county right-of-way, and South Vulcan Avenue from Encinitas Boulevard to 200 feet south of McNeil Avenue.

The request to reconsider the restriping plans came from members of Encinitas Bike Walk and San Diego County Bicycle Coalition with the hopes of improving roads like Manchester Avenue and Coast Highway for bicyclists and pedestrians alike.

Michael von Neumann, a Mobility and Traffic Safety Commission member, also noted that the commission should get a chance to review the restriping plans before the City Council approves them.

“The restriping plans have not been presented to the Mobility and Traffic Safety Commission which should have a chance to review and add input,” he said.

Council will approve the street restriping plans following the mobility commission’s review of them at a later date.