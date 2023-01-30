Safety Night rolls out at Sunset Market

OCEANSIDE — Meet your Oceanside first responders at Public Safety Night at the Sunset Market from 5 to 8 p.m. Feb. 2.

This family event will introduce all the city’s law enforcement personnel, and feature 10-plus vehicle displays by the Oceanside Police Department, Oceanside Fire Department and Oceanside Lifeguards.

Throughout the Sunset Market, these Oceanside Public Safety divisions will be handing out items such as coloring books, stickers and hats, as well as sharing public safety information and opportunities to become part of the city’s safety team. Oceanside Police Department will bring five to six vehicles to Public Safety Night and provide educational info, including how to become an OPD Scout.

Oceanside Fire Department and the Oceanside Community Emergency Response Team (CERT), will display three vehicles, provide CPR demonstrations and educate attendees about the volunteer organization. Oceanside Lifeguard Service will have two vehicles on display and educate attendees about surf, swim and boating safety. Each public safety division has something special to provide children and families. For more information visit, mainstreetoceanside.com/public-safety-night or contact MainStreet Oceanside at (760) 754-4512.

The Sunset Market features up to 200 merchants and spans four city blocks, The market offers weekly food and street fair music every Thursday from 5 to 9 p.m.