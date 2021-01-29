Encinitas accepting nominations for Senior Citizen of the Year

Encinitas — The Encinitas Senior Citizen Commission, in partnership with the Encinitas Rotary Club, will be honoring an Encinitas resident for the 2020 Senior Citizen of the Year Award and is seeking nominations.

The award recognizes a deserving senior citizen who demonstrates outstanding volunteerism, leadership, helping, teaching, mentoring, or advocating for others in the city of Encinitas. The award will be based on dedication, overarching commitment, and demonstrated the impact of those served.

New this year is the opportunity to nominate a senior citizen not only for Senior of the Year but also for consideration of a Lifetime Achievement Award. This award is reserved for the highest caliber of nominees, with outstanding acts performed not only in 2020 but in previous years as well. The Lifetime Achievement Award is not an annual award.

The award recipient will be honored at an Encinitas City Council meeting with a perpetual plaque housed at the Encinitas Senior Center. Additionally, they will be recognized as the guest of honor at an Encinitas Rotary Club virtual meeting and invited to participate in the Encinitas Holiday Parade as a special guest of the Senior Citizen Commission (pending the lift of COVID-19 restrictions and safety mandates.)

Anyone may nominate a senior citizen by completing a nomination form and mailing it to the city of Encinitas, Senior Citizen of Year Award, Parks and Recreation Department, 505 S. Vulcan Ave., Encinitas, CA 92024 by March 18, or by e-mailing it to encinitasparksandrec@encinitasca.gov.

The nomination form, eligibility guidelines and additional details may be found at EncinitasCa.Gov/Recognition. Mailed applications must be postmarked by March 18, 2021, and e-mailed submissions must be received by 4 p.m. on March 18. Due to COVID-19 nomination forms will not be accepted in person.

For more information regarding this award, please contact Christie Goodsell, city of Encinitas Recreation Center Manager at (760) 943-2251 or cgoodsell@encinitasca.gov.