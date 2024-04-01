Encinitas, Carlsbad locations identified for possible measles exposure

ENCINITAS — Residents of Encinitas and Carlsbad may have been exposed to measles after public health officials on Sunday confirmed the second case in San Diego County this year.

A 47-year-old San Diego resident contracted the disease after he had recently traveled overseas, according to the County of San Diego Health and Human Services Agency.

“The adult is currently hospitalized but may have exposed others at a number of locations in Encinitas and Carlsbad,” a county spokesperson said. “The most recent confirmed measles case in the county was in February 2024 in an unvaccinated infant who had also traveled overseas. These cases are not linked.”

In addition, the county’s Public Health Services was working with the following sites to identify who may have been potentially exposed:

March 22: Naked Café at 288 North El Camino Real, Suite C, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; Ralph’s Market at 125 North El Camino Real, from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.;

March 23: Leo Mullen Sports Park at 951 Via Cantebria, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.;

March 24: Trader Joe’s at 115 North El Camino Real, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.; Kingdom Hall Jehovah’s Witness at 1821 South Camino Real, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.;

March 25: Ralph’s Market at 125 North El Camino Real, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.; Tinleaf Fresh Kitchen at 6985 El Camino Real #108 Carlsbad, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.;

March 28: Scripps Coastal Medical Center Encinitas at 477 North El Camino Real, from 8:45 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.;

March 29-30, 2024: Scripps Encinitas Hospital Emergency Department at 354 Santa Fe Drive, from 4:10 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.

The county Public Health Services will determine if people at the above locations have been vaccinated and their potential for developing measles.

“Measles is a very contagious disease that can be spread easily by coughing, sneezing, or being in the same room with an infected person,” said Dr. Ankita Kadakia, the county’s deputy public health officer. “Anyone at any of the specific locations and the dates and times listed above should watch for symptoms and call their health care provider if they show any signs of the disease.”

The county advised that people with symptoms should call their doctor’s office in advance rather than visit an office directly so that infection control measures may be activated to prevent exposure to others.

Measles develops seven to 21 days after exposure. Early symptoms include fever, cough, runny nose and red eyes. The distinctive red rash usually appears one to four days after early symptoms appear.

A person is considered contagious four days before and four days after a rash appears. The rash typically begins on the face and head and then proceeds downward and outward to the hands and feet. It fades in the same order it began, from head to foot.

“The best way to prevent measles is by getting the measles vaccine,” Kadakia added. “With measles outbreaks occurring in several countries, it is very important that all international travelers get vaccinated. Infants between 6 and 12 months of age who travel should get one dose, and travelers over 12 months of age should get two doses at least four weeks apart.”

Complications from measles were more common in younger children, including diarrhea, ear infections and pneumonia. Death can occur from severe complications, and the risk is higher among younger children and adults.

There is no treatment for measles. Officials recommended bed rest, fluids and fever control. People with complications may need treatment for their specific problems.

Additional information about measles, other vaccine-preventable diseases and the shots that protect against them can be found by calling the HHSA Immunization Branch at 866-358-2966 or www.sdiz.org.