Carlsbad mayor honors family for saving rescue dog

CARLSBAD — Mayor Keith Blackburn, a well-known animal welfare advocate, issued a mayoral commendation on June 12 to Dennis and Sara Donnelly and their children, Callan and Lilly, for saving the life of Abe, a 10-week-old, Bichon Frise mixed rescue dog.

Abe entered the Donnelly family’s life in May when Dennis and Sara agreed to foster the rescue dog as part of the Carlsbad Educational Foundation’s (CEF) Gala to Benefit Students held on May 18. The gala not only successfully raised $300,000 to fund critical programs in music, STEAM and innovation – it also helped to find Abe’s forever home.

CEF partnered with SPOT (Saving Pets One at a Time) Animal Rescue to find a permanent home for Abe and to raise funds during the gala’s live auction to support both nonprofit causes. SPOT Animal Rescue’s mission is to save dogs and cats in shelters who are at risk of euthanasia and to help other dogs and cats in need as well.

Since the gala, the Donnelly family has permanently welcomed Abe as a member of the family.

“We got a new loved one out of it,” said Sara Donnelly.

A portion of the proceeds from the Donnelly’s winning bid will be donated to the SPOT organization.

SPOT Animal Rescue representatives were also thrilled about the Donnelly’s decision to keep Abe.

“We really love the foster family that cared for Abe, and then, when it happened to be the Donnelly’s that got him, we couldn’t ask for a better home,” said Faye Schultz, president of SPOT Animal Rescue.

Mayor Blackburn’s commendation recognized the Donnelly family’s commitment and love for Abe. He thanked them on behalf of the city.

“This act of kindness is an example of how everyone should respect and love all animals,” his commendation stated.

For more information, visit spotsavespets.org.