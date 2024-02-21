EDCO’s Logan Betz is passionate about community, environment

Logan Betz is the newest Encinitas Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors member. Born and raised in North County, he is the account manager for EDCO Waste and Recycling Services and is passionate about the area and the community that EDCO serves.

“EDCO is family-owned and locally operated. We want to be as much a part of the community as business and residents we serve are,” says Logan. “We are equally invested in the success and growth of the communities we operate within.”

“Although we do haul trash, we think of ourselves as a recycle company. We don’t own or operate any landfill facilities; we have built and operate recycling facilities throughout the region. Encinitas’ commercial and residential recyclable and organic materials are sent to our recycling facilities in Escondido, and are converted into fertilizer and renewable natural gas. When you recycle your organics with EDCO, you are providing the fuel that powers our vehicles to return to your home to remove your waste again.”

“When I first joined the Chamber a few years ago, I knew it as a strong networking group. Over time, I realized it is the voice of the city in many ways — an advocate for the growth of the business community and the community as a whole. I have met business owners that have chosen Encinitas as their home because of the Encinitas Chamber.”

Logan also sits on the Chamber’s Environmental Sustainability Committee.

“My ultimate goal is to make sustainability accessible, profitable and transparent for businesses. I am very excited about opportunities we have to help the business community reduce waste and gain access to affordable recyclable alternatives. You can go to our website EDCOdisposal.com to find easily accessible literature and tools that show exactly what we have the capacity to recycle.”

Logan’s perfect day in Encinitas?

“Taking a cup of coffee from Necessity Coffee and sitting in the sun at the beach or any of the beautiful Encinitas parks to read. For lunch, I love to celebrate some of the fantastic local restaurants — Hamburger Hut, and Moto Deli always treat me well. I might sneak another cup of coffee in and visit the Meditation Garden or Botanic Gardens after that. And even on my off days, I’ll probably peek in a recycle bin or two just to see what’s going on.”