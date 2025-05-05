Digital 101: The secret to dominate your market

Most people struggle with SEO because they get caught chasing the algorithm. Learning the ins and outs of algorithms, AI, and search signals can be daunting for business owners focused on their trade, skill, or craft.

The good news is that the web has a secret infrastructure, and if you understand it, everything else makes sense. What’s the secret? The Internet as we know it is fixed in the infrastructure of research papers.

Most people don’t know that the World Wide Web (what most people call the Internet) was founded to categorize research papers. Tim Berners-Lee developed the Web at CERN for that express purpose. Later, they connected their network with those of universities to share research papers, and BAM, we got the Internet.

So, how do you apply this? Consider every page of your website a research paper. Make sure you have the elements of a good research paper and that they are relevant to the topic (Keyword) of that page. Those elements can include a title, a thesis statement (Meta Description), a heading (H1 Tag), and make sure the page has enough content to be authoritative on your topic.

One fundamental principle to remember is that your page must be relevant to your topic. Keywords dictate relevance. A keyword is what someone searches for on Google. There are tools to determine what exactly they are searching for. Be strategic in your selection and make sure you include it in each of the elements listed above to maximize your relevance.

Is it that simple? No, there are hundreds of factors search engines consider. However, this framework will simplify things to make it far easier for you to win your market.

What’s next? Review a page of your website, and ask yourself if it reflects a good research paper. If it doesn’t, rewrite it and add the content and elements necessary to tell Google exactly what that page is about, and you’re guaranteed to see an improvement in rankings.

About Rook Digital

Rook Digital is a proudly American, anti-charlatan digital marketing agency built on transparency, strategy, and results. With over $746 million in revenue driven and a 95%+ retention rate, Rook helps businesses dominate their industries through custom strategies, clear education, and zero-BS execution.

As a trusted referral partner of The Coast News, Rook works alongside local advertisers to provide honest, effective digital marketing support tailored to North County’s unique business landscape.

🔍 Ready to improve your online performance? 👉 Request a free website audit and discover how Rook can help you grow with confidence.

Read more Digital 101 columns