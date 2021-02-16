Delayed COVID-19 vaccine shipment expected to arrive today

REGION — A delayed shipment of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine was expected to arrive in San Diego County today following a shortage that forced some vaccination sites to dramatically slow the pace of inoculations or reschedule appointments altogether.

Public health officials had reported 568 new COVID-19 infections and 28 deaths on Sunday.

Of the 13,700 tests Sunday, 4% returned positive, bringing the 14-day rolling average of positive tests to 5.8%.

The total number of cases was reported to be 252,250 on Sunday, and the total virus-related death toll rose to 3,037.

Eight community outbreaks were reported Sunday, bringing the total over the past week to 62. There were 255 cases associated with the recent outbreaks.

Hospitalizations were up 27 and patients moved to an ICU unit were up four.

The vaccine shortage affected the region’s largest vaccination site, the UC San Diego Health Petco Park Super Station, with no vaccinations taking place on Sunday, Monday or Tuesday. Petco appointments will be automatically rescheduled through UCSD MyChart.

The Chula Vista and La Mesa super stations had supplies sufficient to get through Monday. The county’s distribution sites and super station in San Marcos had sufficient supplies to meet second-dose appointments, along with a limited supply of first doses, county officials said.

It was unclear how long the super station that opened Friday at the Del Mar Fairgrounds would be able to maintain its appointments. The Scripps Del Mar Fairgrounds Vaccination Super Station will provide drive-thru and walk-thru services on an appointment-only basis to anyone eligible to receive a shot under county guidelines.

Previous plans called for the station to open initially from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, and from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday and Sunday. Longer hours and more days of operation will be added as more vaccine doses become available.

For those who may experience a delay in second doses, the U.S. Centers For Disease Control and Prevention has advised that people can wait up to 42 days between doses and still achieve maximum immunity.

A new COVID-19 vaccination site opened Sunday in Vista, capable of providing up to 500 doses daily.

The new clinic will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sundays and Mondays at the Linda Rhoades Recreation Center, 600 North Santa Fe Ave.

San Diego County coronavirus inoculation sites have received 703,200 doses of vaccine and administered 597,945 doses, according to the HHSA.

A total of 16.44% of San Diego County residents age 16 and over have received at least one of the two shots required to develop antibody protection against the virus. Around 4.02% of the population over the age of 16 is fully vaccinated.

State health officials notified COVID-19 vaccine providers across California on Friday that effective March 15, vaccines can be provided to anyone aged 16-46 with severe underlying health conditions such as cancer,

chronic pulmonary disease, heart conditions or kidney disease that put them at risk of severe illness or death if they contract the virus.

The new guidance also allows vaccinations for people with developmental or severe disabilities that leave them at high-risk if they are infected.

University of San Diego instituted a stay-on-campus order through the end of the month due to a recent spike in coronavirus cases, which school officials largely attribute to off-campus parties and social events, university officials announced Friday.

Under the new directives, on-campus resident students are only permitted off-campus for essential reasons, such as “emergencies or essential purposes such as employment, medical care, religious services or to purchase groceries or other essential items,” USD President James T. Harris III said.