Carlsbad police shut down massage parlors tied to prostitution

CARLSBAD — Police have shut down four massage businesses over the past six months after investigations found they were engaged in prostitution through illicit massage services, authorities said.

The businesses identified were Ocean Mist Massage, Happy Shiatsu Spa, Imperial Massage Spa and King Spa.

During the investigations, detectives served eight search warrants, resulting in seven arrests and the seizure of $35,477 in cash, according to the Carlsbad Police Department.

Officials said the cases were initiated following complaints from local business owners and community members. Police worked with city code enforcement and the City Attorney’s Office to identify violations and take enforcement action.

The crackdown follows a 2025 city ordinance aimed at tightening oversight of massage businesses and preventing illegal activity. The ordinance strengthened licensing requirements, mandated certification through the California Massage Therapy Council and expanded local enforcement authority.

City officials said at the time the rules were intended to deter illicit operations tied to prostitution, unlicensed workers and other criminal activity while protecting legitimate businesses and public safety.

Police said their recent enforcement efforts are intended to deter human trafficking, protect vulnerable individuals and improve the quality of life in the community.

Authorities encouraged residents to report suspicious activity, noting that community awareness plays a key role in identifying and preventing such crimes.

Anyone who may be a victim of human trafficking, or knows someone who is, can contact the National Human Trafficking Resource Center’s 24-hour hotline at 1-888-373-7888 or text “BeFree” (233733). In an emergency, call 911.