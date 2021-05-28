Del Mar Thoroughbred Club plans for 100% capacity at summer races

DEL MAR — Del Mar Thoroughbred Club announced plans today to open its 2021 summer race meet with 100% capacity for fans in its seating areas throughout its facility, beginning Friday, July 16.

The decision was made in accordance with state and county public health guidelines effective June 15, when most COVID-19 restrictions will be lifted statewide.

Del Mar’s 82nd racing season will open in July and run through Labor Day Monday, Sept. 6.

All fans wishing to attend must obtain a seating package in advance of their arrival. Admission tickets and parking passes will be included in the package. The track will put seats on sale online on Friday, June 18, with a pre-sale available on Thursday, June 17 for those who sign up at the Del Mar website — DMTC.com/2021.

“We are delighted to be able to welcome our fans back to Del Mar,” said Josh Rubinstein, DMTC president and COO. “We appreciate their patience as we have all adapted to the changing circumstances over the last 15 months.

“We also appreciate the thoughtful guidance and cooperation we have received from the California Department of Public Health, the San Diego County Department of Public Health along with Dr. Ghazala Sharieff, Chief Medical Officer of Scripps Health, and her expert staff,” Rubinstein continued.

Under current California Department of Public Health guidelines, fans will be required to wear masks when visiting Del Mar, except when eating or drinking in designated areas. Gov. Gavin Newsom is scheduled to issue revised guidance on June 15 and track officials will adjust requirements on face coverings based on the new guidelines.

Del Mar will offer seating in its Stretch Run, Clubhouse, Turf Club, Skyrooms, Luxury and Celebrity Suites and its five major restaurants. Total seating at the track is 14,994. Track officials will have more to say about general admission access over the next several weeks.

“We will continue to monitor public health guidelines and adjust our plans as the state makes additional progress and updates its recommendations,” Rubinstein said.

Besides the sale and pre-sale arrangements online, Del Mar will offer reserved seating packages by phone starting Monday, June 21.

The first two weeks of the season will feature Friday-through-Sunday three-day weekends. For the remainder of the meet, racing will be conducted on a Thursdays-through-Sunday basis with Closing Day on Labor Day.