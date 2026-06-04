Del Mar retaining wall project delayed; lane closures extended

DEL MAR — Construction of a retaining wall on a steep slope adjacent to Jimmy Durante Boulevard north of Camino del Mar is taking longer than expected because of utility coordination issues and challenging field conditions, city officials announced this week.

Intermittent closures on northbound Jimmy Durante Boulevard between Luzon Avenue and David Way are now expected to continue through September. Closures will be limited to weekdays from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., according to the city.

Officials said they plan to avoid road closures during the San Diego County Fair, which runs from June 10 through July 5.

The project involves extending an existing retaining wall constructed of steel beams and timber lagging. The original wall was installed in 2019 as an emergency measure following a significant bluff failure on Easter Sunday that year.

Recent geotechnical reports recommended extending the wall an additional 45 feet to help prevent future slope failures, according to the city. The project also includes landscaping and drainage improvements.

A detour route directs northbound traffic onto Camino del Mar and Via de la Valle. Motorists are urged to obey traffic-control signs and follow designated detour routes.

For more information, residents can contact Del Mar Public Works at 858-755-3294 or email [email protected].