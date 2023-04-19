Cox Communications Government Affairs Manager Corrine Busta has a passion for public service

Corrine Busta is the Manager of Government Affairs for Cox Communications and is the liaison between the company and the cities and communities it serves in North County.

A California native who found her way to San Diego by way of the U.S. Navy, Corrine’s passion for public service was a priority at an early age.

“During my time in the Navy, I was part of the 55th Integrated Boot Camp program – the first of its kind in naval history with women training equally with men,” Corrine says. “Continuing my passion for public service, I worked for a local political consulting firm, served as a Policy Advisor, Military/Veterans Liaison and Grant Manager for Supervisor Kristin Gaspar at the San Diego County Board of Supervisors and had the opportunity to work for then-mayor of San Diego Kevin Faulconer.”

Cox is an event sponsor for the Encinitas Chamber of Commerce’s upcoming State of the City event and a supporter of the Chamber throughout the year.

“It’s important to be a part of the Chamber and these community events. Our local businesses help our cities thrive and create a sense of community for its residents. We have many employees and customers who live and work in Encinitas and we want to support organizations and events that strengthen Encinitas today and for the future.”

“As a technology company that serves businesses and homes in Encinitas, being involved in the Chamber gives us a better understanding of the needs of our customers and the community, and develops key local business partnerships. It enables us to feel even more connected to the community.”

Cox Communications is partnering with the Chamber and will be leading the new Encinitas Chamber of Commerce’s Government Affairs Council. The new council is created to be the designated point of contact for government officials and their constituency.

“From my experience serving the region, and with my military background, I understand the importance of education and communication between local, state, and federal elected officials and the communities they serve. There are a lot of changes happening in our region that have a direct impact on Encinitans’ daily lives. This council creates a platform for business owners and residents to have their voices heard and ensure that their priorities are taken into account when decisions are being made.”

Corrine thinks that EVERY DAY is a perfect day in Encinitas! “The people, the beaches, the food, local events, and walking through the downtown area. I love it ALL!”