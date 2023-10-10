Conrad Prebys Foundation to award $16 million in art grants

REGION — The Conrad Prebys Foundation has announced $16 million in art grants to support and uplift the arts community throughout the San Diego region.

Organizations are encouraged to apply as soon as possible, as submissions will be reviewed on a rolling basis during the application window. More information about each of the art grants, including how to apply, can be found at https://www.prebysfdn.org/arts-initiatives.

“We seek to celebrate and strengthen the many forms and roles of San Diego’s dynamic visual and performing arts scene,” said Prebys CEO Grant Oliphant. “Art helps us connect across the region regardless of our zip code — whether we reside in the Anza Borrego Desert, the beach communities, or somewhere in between, we want to encourage a robust art scene where creativity can thrive.”

The funds will be available to arts organizations and institutions through three initiatives:

• Communities of Belonging: This initiative will provide two-year general operating or programming funds ranging from $10,000 to $100,000 per year.

• Anchoring the Arts: This initiative will provide programmatic grants, including one-year grants between $100,000 and $500,000, and two-year grants from $50,000 to $250,000 per year.

• Art Bridging Communities: This initiative will provide one-year grants ranging from $25,000 to $250,000. Funds will be paid in 2023 and may be used over a grant term of up to 24 months.

Over October, the Prebys Foundation expects to announce additional grants for the youth’s mental health, economic opportunities and creative, youth development spaces.