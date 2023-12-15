TERI Inc. receives $50,000 grant for performing arts center

SAN MARCOS — Local nonprofit TERI Campus of Life, whose mission is to change the way the world sees, helps and empowers individuals with special needs, has been awarded a $50,000 grant from the Prebys Foundation for its new performing arts center.

The funding is part of the Prebys Foundation’s $30.6 million in grants to advance the arts, support youth success, improve health outcomes and reduce disparities in medical research across San Diego County.

The grants targeted four program areas: visual and performing arts, youth success, healthcare and medical research. Among the 147 grants, approximately half of the organizations received an investment from the foundation for the first time.

TERI’S grant will aid in the expansion of adaptive programming in the new Walter J and Betty C Zable Foundation Performing Arts and Fine Arts Center at the TERI Campus of Life. According to the organization, the center will provide an inclusive resource that integrates the special needs community with the local north county community.

“We are grateful for the Prebys Foundation’s advocacy as a catalyst to bring communities together and for their direct support in expanding the adaptive art programs at the TERI Campus of Life,” said TERI Chief Development Officer Dan DeSaegher. “This campus is a beautiful model of inclusivity and integration with the local community, and the new Performing Arts Center encourages and celebrates the special gifts within all individuals.”

For over 43 years, TERI Inc. (Training Education and Resource Institute) has been delivering best-practice, evidence-based services to underserved children, adults and seniors with mild to severe intellectual and developmental disabilities in San Diego County. The organization is committed to ensuring that every person, regardless of ability, has proper access and support to discover and express their strengths within society.

TERI staff provide an array of enrichment options including education, arts, culinary programs, vocational training and more. Using the performing and fine arts platform as a key resource for development and community, TERI students learn self-expression, behaviors and progress in the skills and options to live “their most purposeful and fulfilling lives,” according to the organization.

TERI previously received a $100,000 grant for the performing arts center from the David C. Copley Foundation over the summer.