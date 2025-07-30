Concierge doctor opens new practice in Encinitas

ENCINITAS — After more than 20 years of practicing internal medicine in traditional settings, Dr. Farris Sandhu is offering something rare in modern healthcare: time.

Her new MDVIP-affiliated primary care practice, located at 317 N. El Camino Real, Suite 301, in Encinitas, is now welcoming patients from across North County—including Carlsbad, Rancho Santa Fe, and Carmel Valley.

The practice is built around a concierge-style model that limits the number of patients she sees, allowing for more personalized, accessible, and preventive care.

“I believe in combining the advanced diagnostics in the MDVIP Wellness Program with evidence-based practices to offer more individualized care,” Dr. Sandhu said.

Instead of overbooked days and long wait times, Dr. Sandhu’s patients receive same- or next-day appointments, extended office visits, and direct 24/7 communication for urgent concerns.

Her goal is to partner with each patient on their long-term wellness journey—whether they’re managing chronic conditions or looking to stay healthy as they age.

Members of her practice receive a yearly comprehensive wellness exam, which includes advanced diagnostic screenings and lab work not typically offered during standard physicals. These tests help identify risk factors early, giving patients the opportunity to make lifestyle changes before health problems become serious.

Dr. Sandhu brings extensive experience to her new role. She earned her medical degree from Panjabi University in India and completed her internal medicine residency at Unity Hospital in Rochester, New York.

She is certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine and fluent in English, Hindi, and Punjabi.

She also has a strong track record of leadership in the San Diego medical community, most recently serving as president of the San Diego Association of Physicians of Indian Origin. Her peers have recognized her work by voting her one of “San Diego’s Top Doctors.”

Her clinical interests include women’s health, heart disease prevention, metabolic disorders, and nutrition. She takes a holistic view of wellness, incorporating both evidence-based medicine and lifestyle factors to develop personalized care plans.

The MDVIP model has proven effective. According to multiple studies, patients in MDVIP practices experience fewer hospitalizations and improved health outcomes.

Medicare patients, for example, have shown a 79% reduction in hospital admissions compared to those in traditional primary care. Member satisfaction and retention are consistently above 90%.

For adults who are frustrated by the impersonal nature of today’s healthcare system—or anyone who wants a more involved and proactive doctor—Dr. Sandhu’s practice offers a refreshing alternative.

“I treat each patient like I would my own family,” she said. “With time, compassion, and the tools to truly prevent disease.”

To learn more or schedule a complimentary meet-and-greet with Dr. Sandhu, visit www.mdvip.com/doctors/farrissandhumd or call 760-678-6139.

Space is limited and filling quickly.